The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, December 2, 2022

We jumpstart the month of December with an Aries Moon on December 2, 2022, filling our minds with optimism and hope, plus this brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology.

The month ahead holds a balance of both enjoying the upcoming holiday festivities as well as moving forward on the important plans that you have for that next chapter of your life.

Today holds an important piece of that as the Moon shifts into the fire sign of Aries, giving you greater optimism that you will be able to do everything you hope to.

This is the energy of breathing deep and letting the past go, not just previous years that may still weigh heavily on you but also the month of November as well.

If you do not give yourself a fresh start, then no one else will.

To do that, though, you must choose to live more deeply in the present, which means you are not letting yourself be dictated by what happened previously but by the hope for what can happen in the future.

The Aries Moon is perfect for this as it is the first sign of the zodiac and because of that often carries with it a pioneer leadership energy that will allow you to focus yourself on what you want to create rather than milling about in a sea of regret.

Everything that has happened up until this moment has occurred for your highest good and that of all of those involved in your life story.

When you can believe that everything has happened as it was meant to, regardless of loss, challenges, or blessings, then you are also more able to be optimistic in this moment that just because you had a rough year or even month does not mean that things moving forward will be that way.

Under this Aries Moon energy, the critical alignment of Mercury in Sagittarius with Neptune in Pisces will be able to be seen through a more opportunistic lens.

There may be things that are feeling off right now and that you do need to talk about but when you can see that addressing what has arisen will actually help you forge the path ahead it becomes less daunting.

To move ahead in life means to breathe deep, accept everything as it is, and then tackle the issues that are a part of creating what it is you dream about.

The more positivity you can bring into transits occurring today, the more you can see how they can work for you.

This is especially true as Venus in Sagittarius forms a karmic touchpoint with Saturn in Aquarius reminding you that there is a right way to go about everything in life, especially when it comes to relationships or doing what you love.

Because while the future is knocking, the ability to leave the past behind comes down to finally learning what you were meant to and committing yourself to not just doing things differently, but better as well.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, December 2, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In all your deep-seated search for truth, make sure you are being honest with yourself about what the lessons in your life have been trying to teach you.

Today’s touchpoint between Venus in Sagittarius and Saturn in Aquarius brings up themes of important conversations that center around your own personal beliefs when it comes to life and relationships.

When you have learned these important lessons, how you communicate changes. Instead of being afraid of the truth, you fully embrace it as you open to the possibilities that it brings into your life. This is an opportunity for growth as well as for seeing how much you have grown.

Once you can utterly understand that, then you also can feel more hopeful and confident about the choices you make at this moment.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in your sign today should help return you to feeling more like yourself after a rough couple of weeks. In many ways, the universe gave you a warning that if you did not face what was needed to transform your own life then you would have to one way or another.

That is precisely what has happened. While things may have spiraled out of your control, it does not mean you do not have a say in what happens next. The Moon in your sign today is reminding you that you are being encouraged to speak your truth, articulate your feelings, and not be afraid of the next step of your journey.

The more you step up to the plate of your own life, the more control you will have, otherwise, you will only ever get swept up in the flow of others.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Right now, as Jupiter and Neptune are both in your sign, you are feeling the illustrious effects of both the planet of abundance and of dreams. There is no sign more likely to make their dreams come true than you and this is especially true right now.

Today with the Aries Moon you will be focusing more deeply on what and who is of the most value to you. By realizing what is essential for you as you move forward in your life, you inadvertently lay the foundation for that next chapter.

As Neptune in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Sagittarius there is a conversation about the future or a big life purpose that will come up today.

It is all about one step at a time Pisces and making sure that you are always honoring what you need in your life to feel your most authentic self.

