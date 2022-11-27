The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 28, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, November 28, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 28, 2022:

Aries

Dating isn't easy, and when you've been chatting via text with someone for a little bit longer than you'd like, it's time to ask yourself if this is something you want to continue. It's your adventure, Aries, and if it's time to call it quits, don't be afraid to dip your toe in the dating pool again to find a new swimming partner.

Taurus

Dealbreakers are dealbreakers. It's one thing to have compassion for someone and another to decide that they aren't a person you can build a future with. Friend zoning can be hard to do, but you deserve to have the happiness you're after. If this isn't it, let go and move on.

Gemini

You are falling in love and it's hard to stop the emotions from growing. Things happen in the way that they are meant to. Even if you weren't looking for love, it has a funny way of finding you where you are.

Cancer

Doing things together can bring you closer and it can be a way to recreate the spark you thought was gone. Working long hours and taking care of things for family and friends may have put a wedge between you and your partner. But this long weekend may have shown you that there is so much more to your relationship, and it's worth fighting for.

Leo

Romance is what you make of it. You know the one you want is still talking to other people. What you need to do is stand out from the crowd. Do something ultra romantic. Make your intentions known and show how you truly feel.

Virgo

You might not be ready to introduce your significant other to your family just yet. They may suspect you're interested in someone on a serious level, but until you're sure this is the right thing to do, it may remain important to keep your relationship protected and to yourself.

Libra

Jokes are funny but not at the expense of someone else. Sarcasm may feel like a funny way to show your sense of humor, but today your partner may be a little more sensitive. Be sure to read the room and pay attention to their body language to gauge the temperature of your interactions.

Scorpio

Pick up the bill. You may be all about going dutch and paying for yourself and letting the other person pay for themselves, too. But it's nice when the other person offers to pay the tab. Today, it's good for you to be generous.

Sagittarius

The past can leave you feeling raw. You may have been burned by a lover in the past, but don't let that hinder you from enjoying what you have now. This is a new relationship, and for that reason, things can be much different for you.

Capricorn

A friend can be sad to have lost you to a new relationship. It's hard when you have so little time and have to choose who you will spend it with. Try to schedule in a lunch or dinner date with your bestie so that you can remain in touch.

Aquarius

Work place parties are back in full swing. It's a wonderful time to go out and mingle with your colleagues. You may even feel sparks with someone at work who is also single. This could be what you have been hoping for!

Pisces

The universe is guiding your footsteps. Ask for the things you want to find in your love life. You can't change your partner, but you can always ask your higher power to help you work on yourself and to make things feel better for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.