The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 28, 2022

What is in store for us on November 28, 2022, according to astrology? For three zodiac signs, they may become the luckiest in romance and love.

It looks like the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Aquarius are conspiring to make our love lives beautiful and sweet on this day.

We have the brilliant Sagittarian Sun sextile the Moon to make us feel as though everything is going our way, joined together with the Moon sextile Venus in Sagittarius, to make sure it's our love lives that get the focus today.

Love, beauty, and romance that's where three certain zodiac signs are headed on this lovely day, and for those zodiac signs who are already in relationships, it's going to be fabulous.

For those zodiac signs who are single, this could be the day when we meet that special person. The planetary transits are in our favor, how could we possibly go wrong?

If our love lives are to be lucky on this day, according to astrology, we have to be open to such luck coming our way.

So the lucky feeling is magnetic; if we are open to attracting luck, then luck has no problem reaching us. Sun sextile Moon spins everything in a positive light, so it's easy for some of the astrological signs here to accept that they do, indeed, 'deserve' a lucky day in love.

This day brings beauty and light with it, but once again, we have to be open to receiving that kind of gift.

If we doubt its reality, then we lose out. Happily, there are certain zodiac signs who are always open to goodness, and because of their belief in the positive, they will rise to the top on this day. This day holds great, great potential for lovers.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 28, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While everyone knows you can be fierce and even a little scary, what nobody realizes about you, Aries, is that you are indeed an optimist and if you catch wind that something good is happening, you are ready, willing, and able to believe in it.

Today, November 28, 2022, have you feeling mighty fine about the person you are in a relationship with, and because you can't see anything wrong with today, you'll be more open to making it even better.

You are super compatible with your mate today, as Jupiter helps you forgive them for their past actions, as well as allowing you to be forgiven as well. You and your partner will come to a new place of acceptance on this day, and you'll wonder why you never took this approach before, as it seems to be working out very, very well.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your recent change of attitude seems to have opened the door to a completely new relationship and this is the old relationship you've been in. It's as if you are both getting a second chance, and because you are also both very intelligent, you'll use that second chance to make some realistic improvements to the relationship.

Talking comes easy today, Leo, so keep that in mind. It's almost as if you're being given an opportunity to set things straight, or go back to the way things used to be, but with the new improved mindset that you've both taken on.

You are now in this to win this and you'll have no negative thinking getting in your way. Your path is clear and both you and the person you love are fully signed on to making it work for as long as it possibly can.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're in your birthday season, Sagittarius, and whenever that comes around, you can't help but feel good. And when you feel good, you become incredibly attractive to others. Whether you are in a relationship or just starting to show interest in someone, your trajectory is for success, on this day, November 28.

Love comes easily and without hidden agenda; there are no guessing games being played today, and while the occasional game can definitely be fun, today is much more about honesty and ease of communication. Nobody wants trouble today, and with a sentiment that is that strong, nobody will have trouble today.

Today is for kicking back with someone you are totally into so that you can see where it goes because the feeling is positive and 'where it goes' looks like a pretty nice place to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.