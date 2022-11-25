The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 26, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 26, 2022:

Aries

Love with urgency, Aries. With so many things happening at the end of the year, it's easy to think that tomorrow you'll be able to find the time to go on a date or do something special with your sweetheart.

These small delays can put a burden on your relationship, and it can hurt it in the long run. When you are in love, make your significant other a priority and plan to do one special thing each day.

Taurus

It's time to start over again, Taurus. You don't forget when something happens to you because you let your guard down to love someone fully.

But now that you've learned all you can from the past, take your lessons and create the life you want to live now.

Gemini

Love happens when you least expect it to. You never know when you may find 'the one'.

It's not uncommon to meet someone online using a dating app. Take a few moments each day to check out who has liked you or sent you a note. You never know... you might see a person you feel good about.

Cancer

You can't argue with your heart. It knows how it truly feels. You can't predict who or when you will fall in love. It just happens.

You may not have anticipated that this person could ever capture your heart, but suddenly your life takes a turn in a new direction. Bam, Cupid's bow strikes straight through your heart, and suddenly you're madly in love.

Leo

Romance can't wait. Time waits for no one, and each day a moment passes you by, it is one you'll never get back again.

You don't want to waste precious minutes when you can fill them with a memory that brings you closer to your partner. You want to live in the moment and experience all you can when it comes to love.

Virgo

People can only tell you what they think based on what they see, but not on what it is that you feel.

A family member or person whom you respect may make comments about your relationship, and not in a nice way. But it's up to you to determine if they have the right to be heard or taken seriously.

Libra

Don't assume things when it comes to love, Libra. When you love someone it is only natural that you want them to hear the truth about a matter.

But in many situations, the truth can be relative to an experience. Being honest is a duty to you so be sensitive to how your message will be received when you deliver it.

Scorpio

You are here to find your person, the one that makes your life feel complete. Searching for love may mean that you also have to invest a little bit of money into yourself.

Is it time to level up and do things that increase your feminine energy and elegance? You may find that a little more time on you can attract the person you want into your life.

Sagittarius

Your heart can heal and feel new one day, Sagittarius. It takes time to get over the pain and sorrow of being betrayed by a person you once loves.

You can't blame yourself for the choices and actions of others. Yes, you chose that person to love, but their choices and actions are products of their own decisions.

Capricorn

It hurts when someone you once loved no longer wants to talk to you in the way that they used to.

Even if you hope to get back together one day, space can be an important part of the healing process.

Not speaking to them for a little while can help them to think about their own feelings and discover what it is that they need.

Aquarius

Respect or love? Love is an emotion, but respect is something that ought to last a lifetime.

It's so easy to slip into a state of familiarity and start to treat one another as friends or even as simply family.

Say sorry when you say something you didn't mean. Humility is really attractive!

Pisces

You learn from experience, and love is one of the very best teachers.

Love allows you to be vulnerable, and intimate and to feel things in ways that you had not in a long time.

Your partner becomes a mirror of your own soul which allows you to see what you do well and what you can improve to become a better lover.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.