The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 25, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, November 25, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 25, 2022:

Aries

Loyalty means so much to you, Aries, and who can be more loyal than a good friend?

You deserve a love that is both romantic and rooted in friendship. Explore your common interests to grow closer as a couple while also exploring your truth.

Taurus

As a Taurus, respect is not something you value, but it's also what you demand from a mate.

Today, you will be picking up on the tiny cues your partner's body language sends off. Where things fall short, talk it through. They may not be aware of what hurts your heart.

Gemini

Loving someone takes time and you will want to learn your partner's nuances and needs.

When your partner's mysterious ways are what attract you, don't just remain in the dark wondering how to make them happy. Ask questions and seek out how to get to know their heart better.

Cancer

You can tell when someone is hiding a secret from you. Whether it's your naturally inquisitive nature or the way your intuition picks up unspoken signals, you will want to know what is happening.

And, without knowing there can be a lot of uneasiness that hinders your ability to be intimate.

Leo

Partnership is something every couple wants, but it's actually much harder to find even if you're madly in love. If you're still in the courting stage of a relationship, don't drop your standards in order to avoid being lonely.

The person you say yes to now could hinder you from finding the one true love who will meet all your needs.

Virgo

As a couple, you may be falling into a pattern of familiarity but this does not have to dull your spark in love and romance.

Find a way to infuse small moments of joy in what is expected. Write a love note. Surprise your partner with a favorite item or simply look for little ways to do the same thing differently.

Libra

You are caught up in a whirlwind of fun and adventure with someone who has captured your heart.

As a romantic person that adores the chase, it's a great time to invite your partner on a new journey where you start trying different things out as a team.

Scorpio

There are so many wonderful things you can do together as a couple, and you may not know what your partner would like to try.

Bring up ideas for travel or maybe you would love to visit a museum or go to a play. Dream together, and see where your imaginations go.

Sagittarius

There's something so sweet to you that it's natural for your partner to want all of your free time. However, you are an independent spirit who loves your space.

If you need a little me-time this weekend, don't be afraid to ask for it. Schedule something fun to do afterward to make up for a lost time.

Capricorn

Someone you liked may be coming across as a little less attached today but this can be for a variety of reasons. Don't be shy or take it personally. Be yourself and reach out as usual. See if there's something that needs to be talked about.

Aquarius

Love can be serious as much as it can be fun. Don't worry too much about what the future holds for you right now. Sometimes it's easier to take it day by day to see where your love can lead.

Pisces

You never know what the future will hold, but you can talk about it with your partner when you are ready. They may be wondering if you're about to propose, and if you aren't it could be nice to know how you feel, and when you think your relationship is ready to go to the next level.

