The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, November 28, 2022. Symbolism is one of the most helpful tools the tarot provides to us during a card reading.

When you view your horoscope and consult the tarot, there may be one thing that stands out to you more than another.

What you see is what your life is aware of the most. For today's tarot horoscope, each zodiac sign gets a message that includes the energy of a Moon in Aquarius and a Sun in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Here is what is in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Set your standards high! Everyone has their own set of personal rules they live by. It may seem right to compromise, but be sure what you agree to isn't cross boundaries you will regret stepping over later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People disagree. You have a friend whom you'd love to make amends with, but it can take another person longer to get over their hurt. Forgive and forgetting is not always the same for each individual.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Trust your instincts. Your gut feelings are there for a reason. They are a guide to your soul, and it's important to listen intently to what your entire being says when something feels wrong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Think things through. Overthinking is often toted as a bad quality, but when you haven't resolved a problem, you will keep pondering it until it makes total sense.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old-fashioned ways are not always bad. Sometimes the way it's been done forever works and will continue to do so. Not all changes are good.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Emotions can be tough to navigate. It's easy to become overwhelmed during this time of year. Make time for quality rest and don't put things on your plate unless they need to be there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Do one thing at a time. Focusing on one task and not multitasking can feel like you're taking the slower route. Giving attention to one area of your life at a time means you leave less room for error.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

An old friend may reach out to connect before the end of the year. It's nice to take a walk down memory lane and revisit childhood moments.

These are special times and are fun to share with a person who was there with you to enjoy them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may have a moment of confusion. Choosing what to do next is not always easy to do.

You have to think through your opportunities and risks. Choose what makes the most sense for your next phase of life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are ready to try something new. There is a transition period that you may experience as you change from one career to another.

Leaving a job can be a bit nerve-wracking, but once you get used to your new role, things start to smooth out and feel natural for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Life can be an uphill climb. You are taking on your share and that of a fellow coworker. You might not feel ready to handle so many tasks at once, but you'll get this done and feel good about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Look back at your childhood dreams. It may seem far-fetched that you could become what you thought you'd like to be as a child.

It's never too late to try, and if you're willing to reach for the stars and put in the work, the sky is the limit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.