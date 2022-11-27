The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 28, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, November 28, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The page is turning as we reach the close of November. With only a few days left to the month there's anticipation in the air for December, but also a brand, new year.

Today can bring an element of adventure and curiosity. We have the Sun in Sagittarius which encourages learning and growth paired with the detached and analytical nature of a Moon in Aquarius.

The stage is set nicely for thinking, feeling, and seeking our next game plan. If you have not set your resolutions yet, you may decide that this week is perfect for launching a quest to set goals and a course for how to reach them.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Call time out. When the Moon connects with Saturn in your sector of relationships, it's a good time to remove yourself from uncomfortable social situations where you need space. This is a good time to pull back on social media to calculate your gameplay for future posts and develop ideas for your personal brand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do you really have to do so much in a day? You have bought into the belief that more is better. Success requires hard work and consistent effort, but you do not have to sacrifice sleep, your health, and relationships in order to reach your dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you believe in? Some beliefs are really myths. Faith grows when it is challenging. Ask questions and search for answers. Your higher power understands you're trying to make sense of this world and your role in it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't have to share all your secrets. Transparency means allowing people to see you for who you are. Still, this isn't a license to expose your every waking thought or feeling. Exercise discretion. Be willing to let people learn who you are through the day's experiences.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Invest in self-love. Take time to give to yourself and do things that recharge your batteries. Take a personal day if you have the opportunity. Let yourself unwind and enjoy some me-time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Let others do things for you. There are plenty of ways to get a job around the house done. Hire help. Ask a friend to pitch in or barter their services in exchange for things you enjoy doing. Shave off time from mundane chores so you can allocate those resources to routines that build your health.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's OK not to feel overly romantic or in the mood for love. You can have an off day sometimes. Channel that energy into doing things around the house in preparation for the holiday or the end of the year. Clean around and declutter. Begin your spring cleaning early.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Even the closest families need time apart. Distance allows you to miss people and gain a clearer perspective. Being around each other more than usual can be fun, but it can also be a little bit exhausting. When you feel drained and tired, ask to catch up later so you can get some space.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Talk about the things you're thinking of. You have a lot on your mind and the mature thing to do is to bring it up in order to calm your concerns. It's never easy to be the initiator of important conversations, but once they are over, everyone is happy it is pas them and resolved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you looking to invest in real estate or the stock market? Consult with a seasoned pro who knows the ins and outs of financial investing. Have someone with experience assist you in getting out of debt, saving money, and building your wealth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are only limited by your mindset. A goal may seem impossible to reach, but you can find the loophole. Keep trying and you may be surprised by how resourceful you truly are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The past is in the rearview mirror. Take steps toward your future. Every day you work to reach a new goal is a day of distance between what didn't work before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.