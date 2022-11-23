The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, November 24, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, November 24, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 24, 2022:

Aries

A soulmate isn't hard to find, but it does take time to cross paths and discover one another. When finally find that person who completes you like no one else ever has, you'll know.

Taurus

An old flame can become one of the best friends you ever had. You may be seeing a chapter of your relationship come to a close, but this could also be the start of a different kind of forever. One where you are there for each other in the way you always hoped you could be.

Gemini

Reach for the stars, Gemini. Love really has no bounds. You may try to define it or have what you think you ought to have. But, when you unleash true love, it takes on a life of its own.

Cancer

You can learn so much about love from books, movies, and even podcasts. If your dream is to have one of the best relationships you've ever known, aim to become an expert on the topic. Study it and all its expressions and uses what you learn with others.

Leo

Sharing your heart with someone means they are always a part of you in some way. You may not last forever with this person, but the experience and memories will always be with you. Create good ones.

Virgo

It's time to enjoy the honeymoon phase of your love life. It does not matter if you're single or have been in a relationship for a long time, Jupiter direct in Pisces brings luck and love your way. Expect a boost of good luck when it comes to dating or building a life with a potential partner.

Libra

Routines in love are small assurances that build safety and trust. It's OK to have small things you look forward to. There are moments of joy in what others perceive to be boring, and they help you to feel as though you're part of something bigger than yourself.

Scorpio

With Jupiter now direct in the zodiac sign of Pisces, the doors of romance open for you. You have an opportunity to enjoy all the beautiful things romance and life offer. Hold hands. Go for long walks and make each day more special than the last.

Sagittarius

Don't be a slave for love. You can work to improve a relationship, but you can never be enough for a person who has decided not to see the best in you. If a person is always critical, don't allow them to way down your beautiful heart.

Capricorn

A good friend can become the lover of your dreams. You may be surprised at how natural love develops with a person you've known for a long time, just because the timing is finally right.

Aquarius

Distance yourself from the past. It's not easy to say goodbye to things you thought would last forever. However, having a little bit of a safe space can be one of the most healing experiences in your life.

Pisces

You have to know what you want in a loving relationship, Pisces. Going with the flow in romance can leave you feeling as though something is missing.

Dig into your heart to explore the essence of your being so that you can know what it is you hope to find in the person meant for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.