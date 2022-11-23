The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 24, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, November 24, 2022. It's time to create a fresh start in life, and when you begin from a standpoint of gratitude it's a whole lot easier.

You may find insight from today's tarot reading. With the Sun and Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, we have luck and good fortune on our side.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

it's crunch week, and with so many activities going on you're ready for some peace and quiet.

Will you be spending time with friends, and family or going to a social gathering? Get some me-time in so that you are refreshed and rejuvenated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

There is money on the table, Taurus. There are plenty of opportunities for you to recoup financial losses.

You may have to look a little harder than you'd like, but you will find what it is you're looking for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Don't let worry squash your inner voice. Your maternal and nurturing nature is alive and well.

There's a part of you that wants to be there to help a friend in need. Don't resist the urge; reach out to see if someone you love could use a helping hand.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Put on some good music, drink your favorite adult beverage and get into the right mindset.

You can create something amazing today if you have the desire to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have a brilliant mind and sharp intuitive nature that is born from your life experiences.

Like a friend who is there when you need a helping hand, your friendship is supportive, nurturing, and healing in its presence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

There is something good out there calling your name, and when you know it's right you rush for it. You aren't going to wait for someone to give you permission to follow your dreams. When you are ready to live the life you want to live, you take your chases and go for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your life story is not here to go to waste. You have a powerful one to tell.

So whether or not you decide to write an advice column, a personal blog, or tweet a few thoughts a day, what you have to share matters. Don't be shy about posting what you feel about others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

If you don't have the money to pay a friend for their skills, perhaps they would be willing to barter and trade with you.

If you have something of value that they need, offer to do an exchange of work. It may be better for you both to help one another rather than hire someone else for payment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Live within your means. There are so many demands in life that make it seem as though you have to do more to be more.

Why encourage a struggle when you can cut back on a few areas of your life and lessen the financial burden?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Are you hoping to have a baby? If you have been trying hard to start a family, this tarot card indicates that you're entering a fertile time. This may be the month you'll discover success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are the dependable one, which is why everyone seems to ask you to help at the last minute. People can tell that you have a 'get it done' attitude, and if you can be there in times of trouble, you will.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Are you an overthinker? This tarot card reveals that you may be worried about a matter you have no control over. Let it go and see how the universe takes care of the situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.