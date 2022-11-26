The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, November 27, 2022

There is an air of rebelliousness as the Moon shifts into Aquarius on November 27, 2022. Today prompts the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs in astrology.

If you're a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Aquarius, you get to decide the best way to do something you never had is by writing your own rules.

Yesterday, retrograde Mars in Gemini positively united with Saturn in Aquarius giving you a chance to feel motivated to actively work towards your passions at all costs.

This energy will be coursing through today, except, the Moon is now in Aquarius giving everything a bit of an extra edge.

The Moon rules your emotional self and the feelings that you have about the things that matter most to you.

It is the truest part of yourself and often is exactly what is meant by following your heart; because to do so you also have to follow the Moon.

Depending upon what sign the Moon is in, you will feel your emotions differently and today in Aquarius it is prompting you to embrace originality and independence as you begin to understand that only you know what your truth is.

Post-New Moon in Sagittarius last week alongside Jupiter, the planet of abundance turning direct in Pisces the energy has been intense as if directing you to no longer sit on the sidelines of your dreams.

There was a brief respite while you were allowed to gather your thoughts, process plans, and enjoy time with friends and family, however, yesterday that began to wane as you were being encouraged to move ahead in new and exciting ways.

Mars is currently retrograde which can affect how you move forward with plans, however as the planet which rules action and ambition, it is giving you a chance to be more thoughtful in how you create this next part of your life.

There is auspiciousness to everything now as you come off the eclipse season, setting into Sagittarius season and starting to embrace and enjoy the beauty and hope of Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces.

One of the important themes that have been coming up recently is that if you genuinely want to create something that you have never experienced before, you also have to go about it differently than anything you ever have.

This means that in the new chapter you are dreaming of right now, you are going to need to break a few rules in order to accomplish it.

Not in a hurtful or dishonest way, but rather a disruption of the status quo that has kept you from denying yourself what is truly meant for you.

It means you cannot follow your soul’s path and make everyone around you happy at the same time.

There are absolutely no rules for how to live life except that which honors your own wild authentic spirit.

As the Aquarian Moon helps you tune into the rebel within, it is the perfect time to recognize that there is a reason you have the dream in your heart that you do which also means you have to use whatever you have to make it become reality.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, November 27, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is an incredible day for you Gemini as the astrological energy helps you make authentic and freeing moves in your romantic relationship. This is heavily incorporating some lucky divine timing which will make you feel like the universe is smiling down on you.

There has been a period of restriction as you are unable to make any big decisions in your romantic life because Mars is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign causing you to question yourself more than usual.

However today as the skies activate the themes associated with Aquarius and Sagittarius, you are quite literally going to be creating the kind of moments that truly will have you believing you are lucky in love after all.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Although your New Moon has now passed, the current energy is one that is still bringing a great deal of change-orientated energy to you and your life.

You are an action-orientated zodiac sign, yet you also are always looking for greater meaning in what you do. The New Moon hopefully cleared away a lot of self-doubts that have been holding you back from your divine path.

Now as the cosmos activates the energy of Gemini and Aquarius in your life it is time to start having some important conversations about those dreams for your future that you are gaining confidence in.

Talking is not always a priority, but it truly is how you end up being able to create the path forward that you can trust within.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When you can own who you are unapologetic, you change not just the direction of your life but also the circle that surrounds you. As you embrace the energy of Gemini and Sagittarius today, it helps you get to that space of being able to express yourself more authentically to those people that are important in your life.

This will allow you to deeply embrace the relationships that you have cultivated during this new phase of your life and to realize that you never need to do anything but be yourself for those that are meant to be a part of your life.

Use this energy today to express your gratitude for what you have created and to remember that you always know what it is you need, regardless of how it looks for anyone else. You have always created the rules for your own life, so there is no reason to change that now.

