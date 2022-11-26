The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During The Moon Conjunct Pluto On November 27, 2022

Good old Moon conjunct Pluto, always there for a joke, always the prankster, always ready to give us the gaslight treatment, whether we want it or not.

Today, November 27, 2022, brings us this very interesting transit, and the way it's going to affect certain people is very specific: we're going to feel left out today. Ignored by friends and kept out of the loop by loved ones.

That doesn't feel too fair, does it? Still, there is no cruel intention behind any of it; it's simply the result of Moon conjunct Pluto doing its thing.

Today is the day when someone gaslights us. That means that on this day, we will get into a conversation with someone who basically tells us that everything we think we know is either wrong or 'didn't happen.'

Our friends seem to be oblivious as to who we are, being that they are fully invested in their own world. It's not that they don't want us around; it's more along the lines of them not knowing we're alive. How did this happen?

The transit Moon conjunct Pluto has an isolating effect. We not only feel alone during this transit, but we feel as though we are being made to feel alone. Friends don't get us today; they don't seem interested or curious.

They are simply into themselves, and while that is usually OK, it's unnerving on this day because they all seem a little too disinterested in us.

Being ignored by a friend is one thing, but being ignored by all of one's friends as if one doesn't even exist is entirely another. This borders on weird and today is bringing the weird in abundance.

The three zodiac signs whose friends ignore them during the Moon conjunct Pluto on November 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The danger of being ignored is more dangerous to the person who is ignoring you than it is to you, though you certainly don't like it much. You believe that when you speak or desire to share an idea, it's worthy and should be listened to.

You are not someone who wastes their time talking to people who aren't interested, and yet today, during the Moon conjunct Pluto, you won't be able to get anyone to lock in on what you want to talk about. It's as if everyone in your world, friends, lovers, and family alike, are all into themselves so intensely that they've forgotten all about you.

You are big enough to understand that everyone is individual and that if they're into their thing, then more power to them...but you won't be able to understand why ALL of them seem so...absent. You are so well-intended today, and yet, there's no one around who wants to hang out with you. Weird!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're not about to give this too much effort but you have noticed that today, nobody seems interested in you. At first, this will feel awful; you may wonder if you did something to offend, and yet, you know you haven't. In fact, all you've been is open and friendly, so why on earth have all your friends suddenly gone awol on you?

It's because the Moon conjunct Pluto has that kind of effect on people; it either creates a desire in a person for isolation or prompts people into ignoring others. It all boils down to how the Moon conjunct Pluto affects the mind.

We're looking at how the individual ego deals with the idea of being ignored by friends, and whether or not it's something to take seriously.

You are smart and pragmatic, and while it doesn't feel good to be ignored by friends on this day, you know it won't last forever, so you deal with it now, knowing tomorrow will be better.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During the Moon conjunct Pluto, you will experience an upsetting set of events; your friends are completely ignoring you today as if there was a meeting set up that instructed people to steer clear from you today.

While that sounds like high paranoia, it doesn't make you feel any better. You want to reach out today; you are in the mood to be with people as you've been feeling a little lonely as of late.

In your attempt to simply have a friendly conversation with a pal, you'll see that not only is this an impossible thing to accomplish on this day, but it's almost uncanny how every single one of your friends seems 'busy' with their own thing.

You don't demand their time, but you'd love to be acknowledged. That won't be happening today, but you may hear an apology of two coming your way during the rest of the week.

