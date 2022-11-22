The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Settle Down During The New Moon In Sagittarius On November 23, 2022

The New Moon in Sagittarius is going to have us feeling rather antsy; we feel good, but there's a nervous energy that accompanies this day, and it will be up to each individual as to how that nervous energy manifests.

For three signs of the Zodiac, we can almost guarantee that a sense of wanderlust will appear.

We want to do things, experience other worlds, know great people, and travel to exotic destinations.

The only thing we won't be feeling today is a need to settle down and just relax. Relax is not a word in our vocabulary on this day.

This nervous need to somehow be involved and active is going to have three zodiac signs admitting that they are not into settling down for love, at this point in the history of our lives.

RELATED: How The Sun In Sagittarius Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope Starting November 22, 2022

The New Moon in Sagittarius is not only a New Moon of hope and potential; it is a Sagittarius New Moon lunar phase, and that means there's an element of independence here.

Right now, during the New Moon in Sagittarius, we can only think of the future, of dreams and schemes yet to be attempted. We are not living in the moment today, and that also means we have not settled into the moment, either.

The power we hold on to today is about the future, the goodness that waits for us to come to get it. It is not for settling down or worrying about keeping a love relationship.

New Moon transits mean potential; we're not there yet. We will be, but we're not there at the moment. This also implies that we are not ready for a relationship at this point.

We are honest with ourselves and with others: settling down would be counter-productive. We need action, momentum, and progress and we will have it.

The three zodiac signs who won't settle down during the New Moon in Sagittarius on November 23, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have several choices in front of you, one of them being the offer to settle down with your mate and just call it a day. You love them and you want to be with them forever, but you really don't want to have to sign a contract in order to feel secure with them. In fact, during the New Moon in Sagittarius, you will shun the idea of taking the relationship a step further, mainly because you don't believe it needs to go any further.

Yes, it's good, it's fine, so why mess with it? It's not broken so there's no need to fix it. You just want to live your life as a free person, and yes, you want your mate with you, but you do not want to hunker down and settle into old age just yet. You feel you have years and years before you need to do any 'settling' and during the New Moon in Sagittarius, you'll make this known to your partner.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Settling down is an idea that makes you feel like you need to get out a shovel and dig your own grave. In other words, it's not for you, and you really do love living, so settling down is not going to cut it for you. During the New Moon in Sagittarius, you'll be getting in touch with the side of yourself that requires freedom; you know this side and you honor it.

New Moon energy is there to keep you on track; your dreams are yours to hold, and they do not need to be influenced by anyone else. You know who you are, and you know you are not the settling down 'type.' If you are partnered during this time, then your partner probably already knows this about you. You don't do what you don't want to do, and settling down in a romantic relationship is one of the things you do NOT do.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Normally, you jump at the chance to settle down, but time and experience have shown you the proverbial ropes; you have learned that going all the way into a fully committed relationship isn't always the best strategy.

During New Moon in Sagittarius, this knowledge will shine through like nobody's business. You never trusted that life would be good without a partner, and yet, you're starting to understand that you are complete without another person to validate you.

In fact, now that the transit New Moon in Sagittarius is here, you are all the more up for experimenting with being a free person. Right now, you feel it's best to opt out of settling down. The wild winds call you; rather than sign on for something you know isn't going to make you happy, you go for that which does please your freedom. Freedom is alright by you, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.