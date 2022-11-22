The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 23, 2022:

Aries

Love requires bold honesty which is not easy to do. But today's horoscope invites you to explore the mysteries of unconditional love. When the opportunity to be transparent arises, don't be afraid to allow someone to see a new side of you. You may be surprised how much they love it!

Taurus

Talk through your problems instead of keeping feelings to yourself. Secrets can only do as much damage to a relationship as you allow. If you hide things from your mate, over time, resentment sets in. Rise above by stopping the problem before it starts.

Gemini

You are ready to ask for things to become official. There's a part of you that longs to know if you're a team or not. You may not have a title to define the status of your partnership, and now you may decide you want to ask for it.

Cancer

You want more. You long for something that is beyond all you have ever had before. When you aim for a healthy, growing relationship, a part of you may not know what that will look like in action. But working together as a team can help you figure it out together.

Leo

Texting can be something fun to do to bring you closer together. After being together for so long you may text much less than you used to do. Try to flirt, send jokes or bring back the spark through more words today.

Virgo

Try not to complain too much to your family about personal problems going on in your love life. It's much better to take personal matters to a person who can hold your confidence while also remaining impartial to the situation.

Libra

Write a love letter to your sweetie. It's an archaic practice, but one that is still held in high regard. Sending notes, and cards or leaving sentimental notes around the house can be a wonderful way to highlight how much your relationship is special.

Scorpio

Be open about your views related to money with your mate. You may not know how they consider your mindset toward finances or vice versa. Discovery of what your needs and wants are can help you learn how to build wealth and invest better as a couple.

Sagittarius

People won't know what it is that you want unless you tell them. You may not even know yourself, but finding that space where you feel safe to share your hopes and dreams can be a great place to start.

Capricorn

You need to know that the past is over and done. Keeping in touch with people you cared about but no longer need to be in your world can be counterproductive to your future mate. Are you holding on to old feelings? Is this relationship something that keeps you from growing? Think about it.

Aquarius

A good friend may need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with you. You might not understand everything that they are going through. Still, your compassionate ear and willingness to listen can be invaluable to their healing.

Pisces

Your personal life does not have to be an open book when it comes to the people you work with. During the holidays, inviting a person you are dating can seem appropriate, but only if you're certain that you want to mingle business with pleasure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.