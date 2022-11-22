The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 23, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. It's a new solar season, and the New Moon marks the start of a new emotional outlook in our lives. This is the perfect time for a tarot card reading to find out what the day has in store starting today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Success is yours if you want it. Whatever it is you desire, put in a little more effort to get what you are striving for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to do something fun and creative. This is the time of year to put your imagination to good use. You will adore letting your artistic side out for some play.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Your relationship has so much potential. Even when you think that things are moving slowly, there are signs that your love life is about to take off in a wonderful way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Someone is hoping that you are ready to go exclusive with them. If you are wondering whether or not your relationship is going somewhere, drop a hint and ask.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your feelings are valid. There are times when a person seems to hide their emotions from you, and you sense it. You may not understand their silence at all times. Pay attention to their body language.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Don't let someone's negative words get underneath your skin. You might not agree with everything they say or try to bother you over. People have bad days, and tomorrow this one will be in the rearview mirror.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Love can be intense at times. There's a lot of stress around this time of year, and the pressure can be too much for your loved one to handle alone. Be there to give a hug or to provide some comfort. Don't let the day go by without showing some love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are in a good position to make spare cash. If you've been hoping to line up a gig or some freelance work, start to send out emails and see if you can get a few assignments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

A childhood friend may reach out to you this week. it's so nice when you can have a simple conversation with a person you've known for a lifetime. It's a wonderful day to catch up and hear all their good news and stories.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Give yourself some space to do something quiet and pensive. Reflection is an important part of living a life you're proud of. Think about this year's successes and the ones you hope to make next year. Set some goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

As a team, you have a lot of great things going for you. You may not know how your strengths will create a power team, but you can become whatever you work toward being if you talk things over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The old way of doing things can feel slightly boring at times, but it's consistent and dependable. You can see the merit behind choices that are already mapped out and where you do not have to think about what to do next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.