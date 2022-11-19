The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 21, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, November 21, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Trust the process, Aries. Love is never easy, but when your heart has decided a relationship is worth the risk, it's so hard to resist the challenge.

Having fun while pursuing the love of your dreams is one of the best things you can do.

Taurus

You have a secret admirer, and although you may never know who this person is, their love for your personality and traits continues to grow from afar.

While they may never have the courage to reveal their love, lots of light and love are sent your way.

Gemini

Choose connections that are rooted in love. When single, especially during this time of year, it's easy to feel lonely at times.

Surrounding yourself with friendships that are based on your common interests can be a great way to remain connected and remain in the energy flow of love.

Cancer

Love is also an act of taking responsibility for the care of another person. When you love someone, it's hard not to care about what happens to them.

You may sense that a friend or loved one has an unmet need that can be easy for you to help fulfill. Offering your support can be a wonderful way to show your love.

Leo

The best type of romance isn't one full of dramatic displays of affection followed by arguments and not getting along with each other.

You want harmony, affection, and all the good stuff. If the joy of love has to come with grief attached, consider questioning why.

Virgo

The best type of love comes from being with two people who treat each other as equals.

Your unique traits are what make you a person worthy of love and respect, and the same type of radical acceptance can be given to the one you love. Loving someone for who they are is contagious.

Libra

Speak words of affirmation and compassion to your soulmate.

When you are openly expressive of the love you have in your heart, the negativity of the world begins to fade in comparison.

All that matters is your closeness and the care you share with each other.

Scorpio

There are so many things you can focus on when it comes to love, but what about gratitude? Find things to be thankful for each day.

Start the day thinking of the things you love and see how it feeds into the energy of your life in every way.

Sagittarius

Love may not always be about what you want, but there are reasons why your needs ought never to be neglected. You are here to fulfill a unique purpose in life.

Being with someone who understands this part of who you do not only help you to feel ready to take on the world but helps you to feel encouraged because you know you are with someone who has your back.

Capricorn

Even if a breakup is a good thing that does not mean it will hurt any less. A friend's relationship being over can still leave battle scars on their heart.

There's a process that must pass for them to heal, and being that listening ear is one way to help them leave the past behind.

Aquarius

Hold your chin up high, Aquarius. It takes a lot of boldness to love someone as deeply and bravely as you do. You are fierce and brave in so many ways. Wearing your heart on your sleeve does not make you weak but instead shows how strong you truly are.

Pisces

You are a wild soul who loves how you feel. You don't hold back when you feel a deep connection with someone. You are ready to fall hard and there's no reason not to when you know you've found the one.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.