The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 21, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 21, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some things you need to keep to yourself, and when the Moon enters your sector of secrets and rebirth, it becomes a good time to make changes in your life.

It can be tempting to make an announcement as to what your goals or aims are online or in a text to friends, but start making small changes first so your results and actions speak for themselves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life feels better when you have someone to share it with, and despite how much you love to be independent and do things on your own, today was made for togetherness.

The best things to do today include running errands with a friend, going out shopping to buy holiday items, or grabbing takeout and watching a movie at home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to dig deep into your heart to really know yourself and what it is you want from life and how to set each day up for success.

Today is perfect for setting future goals, crafting a plan, and figuring out the details of how you will reach your target.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For the next few days, the Moon will travel through your fourth solar house making this the best time to do home improvement projects.

This is a great time for domesticated activities Refresh the paint of a room, reorganize pantries in the kitchen, or make cookies to gift to friends or family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you love to watch true crime shows or get caught up in an action film?

You are in luck, as the next few days bring intensity, intrigue, and mystery into focus.

Plan a late-night binge-watching of your favorite shows or get lost in a book with a great plot and lots of twists and turns.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Writing can be so therapeutic, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, it invites you to pen your story.

With the holidays so close, why not write a note to your relatives expressing how much you care?

If you have always wanted to gather the family's favorite recipes or stories, why not ask for them to be sent via email and create a little book as a historical collection?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Think quality when it comes to the things you'd like to buy, Libra.

Oftentimes when people go shopping during this time of year, they consider purchasing trinkets and small items that are fun but not everlasting.

For the next few days, consider the substance of what you buy this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know yourself better than anyone else, and whatever you are in need of today, believe that you can acquire it.

Once a month, when the Moon is in your sign, it's a time for personal development and growth.

This is the last time for the Moon and Sun to be in your sector of personal development. So, set a goal and aim as high as you'd like.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to talk to your favorite astrologer, tarot card reader, or psychic for reading or horoscope.

With the Moon in your sector of hidden things, why not get insight from astrology or an oracle reading?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to party, Capricorn. Paint the town red with a group of your friends. It's time to go out and have fun.

Check out the latest nightclub or go to a comedy show. If you have a Hard Rock or casino nearby, perhaps you will enjoy trying your luck to see if you will strike it rich tonight.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

An opportunity at work may be coming up, but for now, it could be hidden from the public until it's ready to be filed.

It can be helpful to inquire about any potential openings in your department or others if you've been hoping for a transfer or a promotion that you know you're qualified to get.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It is now time for you to update your important paperwork, from your will to your estate planning, and to decide how you want your affairs to be handled. It is always smart to have your house in good order so that the things that people may need access to are at hand—should you ever require their assistance in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.