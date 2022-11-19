The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 20, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, November 20, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 20, 2022:

Aries

Detach from the pain, Aries. Part of being in a loving relationship is getting so close to a person that you see all their good qualities and the bad ones, too.

Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is create space so that they have room to grow on their own timeline and terms.

Taurus

Togetherness is key. Learning to be a united front in a relationship is not easy, and it can take time.

The more you grow more intimately aware of your loved one's needs and wants, it becomes easier to sense how to remain in rhythm with one another.

Gemini

Rise above the drama.

There will always be a reason to find something to complain about or to see as dissatisfying.

But to find the good in every situation is how to keep the embers of romance and love burning for a long time.

Cancer

Give your energy away to the things you want more than anything else in the world. if you want more romance or love and passion let go of the fear you may carry that it's not possible.

Embody your feminine energy and strive to be the manifestation of love in all things.

Leo

Joy comes after sorrow. Loving someone new can bring up painful memories about relationships you had in the past.

There's a process of replacing old, existing thoughts and experiences with new ones. You will eventually go through the full process of healing and find the happiness you seek so desperately in your heart.

Virgo

There is something endearing about a person who is humble and kind no matter what the situation brings.

Today can be stressful at times, but how you react toward your partner and those around you speaks volumes about the condition of your heart.

Libra

Be willing to love again. It takes great courage to love someone with all your heart and soul.

You may be afraid of getting hurt once again in the future. But, what if you're not? What if you fall even more madly and passionately in love than ever before?

Scorpio

Live in the moment and see the opportunity you possess to grow your partnership in a more intimate way.

Every single moment in time is a chance to create a memory that lasts. You get to show someone what type of loyal person you are and how much your life together means to you.

Sagittarius

What's your vision for the future, and what type of relationship do you want to have with your mate? Do you want the house and the picket fence with children and a dog?

Or is your aim to be single and free your whole life but enjoy a fling or two while living in the moment? It's time to search your heart and to know yourself.

Capricorn

Be spontaneous. Chemistry is unpredictable, and when you feel in your heart that there is a spark there, see where things go.

You will never know if the person you met online is someone you can be in a long-lasting relationship with unless you try.

Aquarius

Love changes people, and when you find yourself with a person whom you feel intimately connected with you are willing to do all sorts of things for them.

You can be more than you dare to dream and more than you ever thought you could be.

Pisces

Love needs to grow in an environment of respect. You may bump heads with people you truly care about, but where there is great love there can also be significant forgiveness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.