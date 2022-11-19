The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 20, 2022

As we wind down to the last few days of Scorpio season, we may start to feel a bit of a wane in our energy, and in a way, that's a good thing as it helps us get rid of the last of any toxic energy we might be holding on to.

We are tired of holding grudges or hanging on to vengeance fantasies; we really just want to kick back now and 'exist' happily. We want to be with our mates and have fun; no more tension, please.

This day brings that kind of peaceful feeling, as we enter the beautiful transit of Sun trine Jupiter, which basically has one purpose: to bring happiness to the people of Earth.

While that may sound like a Sci-Fi movie, it's what's going on today, for real. Sun trine Jupiter is here to expand our minds so that we can see past the negative. Today is the day we enjoy the company of our loved ones; we have no quarrel with them, only acceptance.

November 20 will be noticeably easy on the temperaments of lovers all over. It's as if we all suddenly become tired of feeling tired, and we now are in active pursuit of happiness.

Some zodiac signs will feel it more than others, but everyone is going to benefit on this day because it's hard to escape the good vibe that comes along with the Sun trine Jupiter.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 20, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's quite easy for you and your loved one to have a great day on this day because the Sun trine Jupiter gives you that 'thing' that you needed, which could only be called 'hope.'

You and your mate have been needing to get out of that doom and gloom attitude that you've both been deeply embedded in, and it will feel refreshing for you both to know that you do not have to maintain that kind of negativity forever. You both just got into the heaviness of it all, and you started to identify with it as if negativity is all you can ever have.

Well, the Sun trine Jupiter is here to blast the negativity away with sunshine and goodness, and there's more where that came from. Prepare to breathe freely for the first time in months; it's ON, Cancer; get ready for positivity and light to flood your world.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have finally come to the conclusion that you, yourself, take things way too seriously and that continuing on like this is making you dull; your partner has suggested certain things to you that you were hesitant to try, but now, during the Sun trine Jupiter, you see that they are only trying to help you, as you seem so tense all the time.

This is the day when it hits you: you need to try and help yourself.

You can't fight the positive wave that comes with the Sun trine Jupiter, and once you let that goodness in, you'll notice that your love life will instantly improve. You and your partner will get along again, just as you did when you first met each other.

There's something enlightening about this transit, and being that you are a very intelligent being, you will be smart enough to go with the flow. This will result in happy days, spent in the arms of your loved one.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You and your partner have been burning the candle at both ends, and if you are both honest with each other, you're pooped. It's that simple; you guys need a break and you need it now. That's why today, November 20 hits the spot for you, as the Sun trine Jupiter is here to provide you with some feel-needed downtime, as well as an attitude adjustment.

For a while there, it seemed you were both almost afraid to stop, but now, there's no question involved; you both need a break and fear can take a backseat. If there's something left to accomplish, then you'll do it another day as today is set aside for regrouping and replenishing energy.

Trust in the process, Scorpio; you don't always need to be in the number one place...sometimes it's more loving to just 'let it happen.' Today's transit, the Sun trine Jupiter, makes acceptance easier to deal with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.