The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 19, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 19, 2022:

Aries

It's time to go off on a mini-vacation with your sweetheart. There are so many little places to discover in your hometown. Look into holiday specials at bed and breakfasts or resorts that offer fun things for you and your significant other to do.

Taurus

Talk about the things that matter to you, Taurus. Sometimes it's hard to open up to your partner about your hopes and dreams, but sharing can be one way to show your heart to them. How will you know if your goals are the same? Be the first to talk about the future.

Gemini

Invest in what you believe in, Gemini. If you really don't see marriage or having children in your future and prefer the single life, own it. You don't have to do things in a way that others have done. If you're happy with how things are, start to build the future you want to experience. It's OK to love the life you have now.

Cancer

Love always finds a way, and when you have self-love it encourages you to do things you never would have done before, for yourself. Take a bold step toward doing things on your own terms, Cancer. If you need time to think, or build your career or develop a body you love, then claim this reality for this chapter of your life.

Leo

The past can lend itself to worry, Leo, and when you concern yourself with things out of your control, it can disrupt your sense of well-being. You may not have wanted a relationship to end the way that it did, but don't keep thinking about all the things you wished you had done differently. Focus on the future and get back into dating again.

Virgo

Love on a friend today, Virgo. A good friend may need to hear that you're there, even if it's just to chat and encourage one another. This time of year can be lonely for people who are single or away from their families. You may be the lifeline a friend needs to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Libra

Home is where you invest your time and energy, Libra. Wherever you find yourself right now, see the happiness in front of you. Enjoy the people you are with and meet, you never know who you may meet and sense a connection with out of the blue.

Scorpio

Love is meant to be unconditional, but you do not want to feel like you are a doormat. Hold your standards high. If you need to tell someone a boundary has been crossed don't be shy to do so. They will respect you for it.

Sagittarius

Self-care is calling your name, and it's time to remember your wants and needs. Plan a bubble bath night or enjoy your favorite comfort meal and turn in early for bed to catch up on some much needed beauty sleep.

Capricorn

Romance can feel so far away, but it's more in reach than you realize. There are lots of ways to enjoy the sweetness of this time of year.

Hang up some mistletoe in the doorway, Invite a friend to go window shopping, and get into the holiday spirit.

Aquarius

You don't have to earn someone's love, but you can attract it by being the best version of yourself each day.

It's best to keep the focus on yourself and live the life you want to live. If it takes time to meet the person of your dreams, you won't have waited in vain; you'll be who you always wanted to become and have used the time wisely.

Pisces

It's the little things in a relationship that turn romance into a solid partnership where both people thrive. Today focusing on matters of the heart help you to deepen the intimacy of a new relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.