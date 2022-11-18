The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 19, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday with the Moon in Virgo entering Libra and the Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

People often say that life is meant to have the right balance between relationships and work, but sometimes you have to allow a little bit of inequity to occur where you are needed the most.

You may not have the time or energy to divide your attention today, so you will do the best you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The right diet and exercise plan is how you can reach your health goals.

When life is busy, you may struggle to hit your routine the way you want to each day. But, when you fail to make it to the gym or eat right, don't sweat it. Just start all over again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are ready to enjoy the finer things in life, but that may not be possible for you right now. So, set a goal for the new year, including what it is you'd like to do.

If you want to travel overseas, buy an RV and sell the home, write it down as a goal. Then figure out a gameplan to mak things happen for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An opportunity to impress bosses and decision-makers comes your way.

You will want to put your best foot forward and see challenges for what they are—a chance to shine and give people a glimpse of what you can do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't need to debate with a person you know is only going to try to talk to you in circles.

Politics and religious topics only lead you down the path of frustration and division. You will want to keep certain topics off your social media if your desire is to avoid drama before the holidays.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money is hard to come by currently, but you can figure things out when it comes to managing savings, spending, and getting out of school loan debt.

You may find it helpful to use the services of a financial advisor to help you come up with a new strategy that works.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today and tomorrow it is all about you.

With the Moon entering your zodiac sign today, you are being gifted with a wonderful opportunity to tap into your heart and intuitive nature.

It's a great time to write, journal, and think about your future goals and plans.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You never know when fate will allow you to meet a new friend, and when your paths finally cross you discover worlds you never experienced before.

Your lives unlock a chapter waiting to be written, and you have a chance to become happy in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends can be one of your greatest assets in life, so don't work your life away without finding the time to nurture those relationships.

You may think that they will be there waiting for you when you come back around, but sometimes the future takes life in new directions and makes it difficult to recoup the time that you've lost.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's hard not to give in to your desire and longing to be liked by others. It's not easy to detach from people whom you want to impress and to have them hold you in high regard as you do them.

You have to be strong, Capricorn, and see relationships for what they are: people trying to do their best to be who they are, and sometimes that can include being friendly but not on the same page.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Right now, life is about give and take, and you may be doing much more than your share of things for others.

A part of you could be wondering if you'll get back the same energy you are spending on a person. It can be a while before you see the situation play out in your favor, but be patient. Time is on your side.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try not to overwork yourself right now. There's a real sense of urgency to do much more than is expected of you.

But, there are only so many hours in a day, and self-care is important to your health as much as it is to your pocketbook.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.