The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 18, 2022

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 18, 2022:

Aries

Only you can know what you need in your love life, Aries. Wanderlust strikes at the heart of you today, and even if you are in a steady and stable relationship a part of you wants so much more.

There's a calling to adventure and it can create a sense of urgency to do something different to create a fresh spark in your love life.

Taurus

Even the most steady and secure individuals can have a territorial side to them if they feel like their turf is threatened by an outside influence.

A guard can go up where it seems someone has been flirting in a way that is meant to cause harm rather than innocent fun.

Today, you could be calling something unpleasant out in order to bring attention to address and resolve it, but blindfolds can be on and denial lead to frustration.

Gemini

Love is worth fighting for, Gemini. You don't want to become so comfortable in a relationship that you fail to see the value in striving to build a love that lasts.

Each day is an opportunity to create a memory with your partner. Do something small that communicates to your love interest, "you're still the one."

Cancer

It's not just about cleaning a house or sharing chores. Building a life together is so much more than the little mundane details; you are striving to create a home and family feeling that you both enjoy.

You desire comfort and security, but that does not mean you will settle for less than you deserve. Today, if something is missing, you'll sense it and want to discuss it with your mate.

Leo

Romance is something you create each day. With Venus at the Mars degree in Sagittarius, a part of you is hoping to see something special happen in your love life, and it just may. You could meet someone new on an app where you've not had luck in the past.

You could find yourself completely intrigued by a person whom you didn't see in the same light before. The stars are shifting and it's creating a positive energy in your love life, and something worthy of exploring.

Virgo

Families fight more often around the holidays than at any other time, and you're next of kin may be feeling the pressure to do things that do not necessarily bring joy.

It can feel like you're playing the role of referee to hold the pieces together. Perhaps this time around make a decision to be at peace with the way things are and to allow others to fight their own battles.

Libra

A sharp tongue and harsh words can be difficult to forget when spoken by someone whom you hold in high regard.

Today, be careful not to mirror the negative spirit you pick up from others in stressful situations. Instead, maintain your center of calm and be the voice of peace.

Scorpio

It's always hard to say that you are feeling a little bit territorial over your relationship, but if this is how you feel better to admit it than to deny its truth. At the heart of jealousy can be a bit of fear.

Work through these concerns with your partner and use this opportunity to grow stronger as a couple as you navigate the triggers that brought the strong emotions on.

Sagittarius

You have goals and want to set high standards, Sagittarius. As a result of being hurt in the past by someone you once loved you have learned to be more self-reliant.

There is nothing wrong with desiring your personal space. If you're happy this way, so be it. You can be the one and only love of your life.

Capricorn

The end of a relationship is when you see the true colors of a person good or bad. You might not have seen their dark side if it had not been for things ending this way.

You may not ever desire to get back together with an ex, but for memory's sake write down the list that will help you remember what this chapter of your life was like, so you do not forget.

Aquarius

Friends can be the driving force for you to do the right thing when it comes to love and romance.

You may not always agree about which type of people are good or worthwhile dating, but when it comes to seeing red flags a trusted friend may spot them before you do.

Pisces

Your desire for respect grows stronger today as Venus remains at the Mars degree while unstable in Sagittarius. Simply put, you can come across as slightly passive-aggressively if you're unsure what it is you want or need.

To change the way something is in your love life, start to define this for yourself so that you can explain it better to a person you hope to reach in a positive way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.