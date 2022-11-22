The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 23, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday with the New Moon and Sun in Sagittarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Evaluate the possibilities, Aries.

A New Moon is the perfect time to purchase a new planner or buy a notebook to write down goals and a new year's resolution list. Start thinking ahead about the things that you want to do and how you will get there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Secrets often get revealed when you least expect them to.

It can be tough to hear something you were not emotionally prepared for, but once a matter is out in the open, it's a lot easier to handle what you need to face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love finds you where you are, and not always where you expect it.

The New Moon can open the door to a new relationship. Success can be found online, on dating apps, or through a friend who can set you up on a blind date.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's the perfect time to change a routine that needs revising. What are you no longer happy about? A New Moon taking place in your sixth astrology house is an ideal time to start formulating a plan that will help place your feet in the right direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a season for romance and love. When a New Moon is in your house of love, you might feel a bit more sentimental and ready to date again. It's a great day to enjoy all the romantic things life has to offer.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is no better time to find a mentor to help you reach your goals. Having someone in your corner to back you up or tell you something you need to hear is a great asset to your future. You never know what you'll learn from a person willing to share their expertise with you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Communicate your dreams and goals to someone who can help you be accountable for your dreams. There are lots of wonderful groups and communities that help individuals to build a business or write a business plan. If you're hoping to launch a new endeavor next year, look into organizations in your community that love to help.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be honest with yourself about your financial outlook. You may not know what your budget ought to be, so use some free time to pull reports from your bank, and credit cards, and even try an app to see where you spend money most. This can help you to make decisions that are wise and position you for debt-free living.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is your day, Sagittarius. With so many planets in your sign, you're feeling a boost of positivity during this New Moon. Aim high and go for your dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past is behind you, and now it's time to celebrate a new chapter of your life. You never know what the future can hold, but you'll need to leave the old to find the new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are going to make a new friend. Start socializing and seeing what's out there. Search for opportunities to be in situations that place you around individuals who share common interests with you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Looking for a new job? Apply as you can find what you are looking for online. With Venus, Mercury, and the New Moon taking place in your sector of career, a turn of events can help you find a job you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.