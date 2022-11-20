The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 21, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, November 21, 2022. We have a lot in our favor when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius today.

We are preparing for the arrival of a new solar season and a New Moon when the Sun enters Sag on the 23rd.

In anticipation of what's to come, the tarot can be a guide. What does your tarot have in store for you today? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You are a natural problem-solver, and today's conflicts come to you because through adversity you discover an ability to manage the type of life you want to live.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Were you born to be a public speaker? Your dream of coaching others on their path to success isn't so far away.

The time to take the first step toward your destiny begins today, and if you want to see your hopes of influencing others become a reality, start heading in that direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are full of energy and life, Gemini. Today, start a new workout regime. Go for a walk if the weather permits. Take all that innate ability and start to channel it toward high-performing activities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are a take-charge person who will hold back from nothing.

Even if your relationship, when you believe in someone and their dreams, you'll do all you can to show support and give them the help they need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can tell when you meet someone if you are going to hit it off or not. Sometimes your gut instincts can be off, but this time you are best to trust your intuition.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

It's a day for meditation and to let your mind empty so you can receive a message from the universe.

Take a yoga class today and work while listening to chant music. Give your mind the freedom to roam and release any negative energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

A choice will be made today that can improve your life. It's not easy to make important decisions, but when you finally understand what you want, the path becomes much easier to travel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Feed your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Read good books, and if you have the opportunity, pick a quote that stimulates thoughts about the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Invite a few friends over for coffee and cookies and have a crafting day. It's wonderful to have friendships that thrive on creativity and imagination. Set things up and have fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's that time of year when people like to send out holiday greeting cards. Pick up the old tradition of sending a card in the mail to friends and family to let them know you're thinking of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why get upset at something that didn't work out? Adversity often brings with it challenges that appear inconvenient at the moment, but help push you toward your fate and destiny.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

If you've been thinking of starting a small home-based business, this is a sign that you are on the right path.

A little bit of research can help you discover what might be the most viable option for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.