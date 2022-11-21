The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 22, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 21, 2022. The week is off to a great start and this Tuesday's tarot card reading has a lot to say about each zodiac sign. Here's what's in store on the day of a new Sun in Sagittarius season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

We all need a little support from time to time, and there's no shame in asking friends or family to be there when you need help.

It's not easy to speak up when you need a hand. As an Aries, you do not like to admit weakness, but today vulnerability is a beautiful thing because it brings people by your side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Everyone is born with certain innate talents and skills.

You might not even know what yours are yet, but with a little bit of soul-searching and time, you may discover you know how to do something amazing. A skill you can develop into a passion, business, or project that touches your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Solid character and strong work ethic take time to build and grow.

You have learned many valuable lessons along the way and it is those experiences that have helped you to become a strong person. You are ready for the next stage of your life's journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Creativity is the spice of life. Boredom can feel like you have nothing amazing to look forward to, but the emptiness can be a gift in disguise.

A little bit of quiet while doing mundane tasks like cleaning can bring a spark of innovation or an idea to try. You never know what a lull in the day can lead toward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money comes and it can also go, but if you invest in a business wisely, you can earn more than you thought you might. A loss can be scary, but keep persisting, things will look up for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There are things in the world that feel unfair, but opportunities to do things differently come up in times of adversity and injustice.

When you see people being treated wrongly or suffering, it's a call to lobby and do things to change how the rules are written.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Courage is core to who you are and even though others may perceive you as being weak in your will power, you know the truth. Your actions will always speak louder than words.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Dating several people can feel a bit fun and also overwhelming, so now that you are sensing a connection for someone it's time to decide if you're ready to limit your options to one person.

It's not an easy choice, but you may find it to be the happiest choice you have made in a long time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Emotions can conflict and be confusing for you right now.

When you feel unsure about what to do, rather than cry and keep it all to yourself, reach out to a friend who can give you a shoulder to lean on or put a smile on your face.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Couples do not always agree on how to spend money.

When it comes to buying a big-ticket item, you might argue more than usual because the loss of financial security can invoke fear. Talk about it to see if you can find a compromise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Journaling can be a safe place to write your ideas especially when you have so many thoughts swirling around in your mind.

You may not have as many answers as you do questions, but writing things down can help you to process it all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Risks can be tough to measure, but this card says to avoid taking too many chances.

You might not have the outcome you're looking for. You will want to think it out and consider all your pros and cons.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.