The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 20, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, November 20, 2022. We learn from our experiences and when the Moon is in Libra we desire balance and tranquility in our lives. We find ourselves in a position to seek friends and explore our role in their lives.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

A state of calm is what you need. Wipe out from your schedule all the things you know you don't necessarily need in your life.

Try to find those moments that allow you to experience a complete state of calm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are skilled at the things you do. You have unique talents that may remain underdeveloped because of work, family obligations, and just plain old being busy.

Don't allow special talents to go to waste. You have so much to offer and explore within your life, and this is the time to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

A betrayal feels like a stab in the heart, Gemini. At first, there's shock and a sense that you can never get over what has happened.

But, the truth is that you become stronger by the things that were intended to do you wrong. Disappointments become your stepping stones to greatness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People feel threatened by the things that they feel they cannot have for themselves.

You may experience bouts of hostility from someone who feels jealous of you and your luck. Don't let their envy prevent you from sharing your joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Being brave happens when you need to show your courage. You may not realize how strong you truly are without an opportunity to do so.

When adversity, hardship or conflicts happen, it's not easy, but it shows the areas where you excel the most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You have a universe that cares intimately about what happens in your life. While you have the ability to make decisions for yourself, when you decide to let go of the reins, you may be surprised by how easily things begin to flow in the right direction.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Managing emotions all depend on the circumstances. During times of extreme sorrow, you may want to cry ugly tears, but during times of complete and total joy, you may find it hard not to laugh uncontrollably. Your emotions are there to show you who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a sound mind and an amazingly sharp intuitive perception of what is and what ought to be.

This is what makes you a wonderful friend and advisor to others. Your friends are fortunate to have someone like you in their life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can come to you out of the blue, and you may not like the fact that you feel overtaken by the desire to do the wrong thing.

You can abstain and hold back from these tough moments. You are stronger than what you feel you can't do without, and when you get beyond the craving you'll be so thankful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your loving nature and kindheartedness are what draw people to your side. You are an amazing friend who often takes on the role of a mother and confidant.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You might not know what it is you want right now. The heart can play a fickle game with your mind and emotions.

You might perceive one thing to be better than another. For now, table your final decision and give yourself time to think things through.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are being gifted a golden opportunity that you won't want to pass up. It can be scary to take a risk that you're unsure of. Life can be uncertain but you should not stop yourself by playing small.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.