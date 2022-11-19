The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 20, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday with the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Scorpio.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time flies when you are having fun, Aries, and today can go by quicker than you realize. Today, the Moon emphasizes striving for balance in all things.

It's hard to detach from the work you feel passionate about, but separate yourself from projects to take a breather so you can have a well-rounded day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Peace of mind is worth striving for, and today you'll want to do things that help you to release negative energy from the day.

When you let go of the things that feel burdensome or difficult, you'll feel so lighter in your heart and ready to take on new tasks without fear of being overwhelmed later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When love is at the root of everything you say and do it's amazing. how easy it is for you to feel good about your life all around.

While the Moon is in Libra, see the romantic side of life. Imagine the world as you wished it could be and don't focus on where there is a lack.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lean on your good judgment, Cancer, it's not possible to understand or know every single detail of a situation.

There are situations that will come up where it is impossible to have all the information you need to make a confident decision. However, a snap decision may be required and you'll want to trust your gut instincts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Words hold creative power, and what you say can speak into reality the things that you desire to see manifest.

You may hold a little bit of fear in your heart that the future will not reap what you desire. Still, take daily action steps to move in the direction you desire to go. Believe in yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Invest in yourself, Virgo. What you put your money and time into speaks volumes about your values.

Take classes that develop your personality and character. Work on your goals and dreams. Aim high and raise your standards. No one can ever take what you put into your life away from you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may be holding on to a few things in your life that keep you back from your goals and your dreams. One of these emotions is forgiveness.

A block to your self-love may involve an inability to let go of mistakes you made in the past.

If imposter syndrome or sorrow comes up in your heart, think of how to release these emotions so you can return to a state of wholeness and self-love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past can evoke fear in your heart, Scorpio. Your history is what helped you to become the person you are today.

Nothing ever goes to waste and even if you aren't satisfied with the outcome of actions taken before, you can be confident that the future will find a way to use your life productivity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be patient with your friendships, Sagittarius. You may not understand why people do certain things, but your role isn't to judge.

Your job as a good friend is to give your support, lend an ear, and demonstrate your care and concern for them as a loving human being.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You'll work hard for your success. Everything you earn does not come to you by luck alone. It comes from persistence, grit, and a desire to strive to be the best in your field.

You are constantly working to be the very best person you can be at your job, and the work you complete speaks for itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Trust your higher power, your inner faith, and what you understand about your life's experiences.

Your inner voice is always there to guide you. Use moments of quiet to connect to the core of your being so you can recenter and recall your life's purpose.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Secrets can lead to regrets. It is much better to live in the light as much as you can.

When you own things you've done, shame and sorrow have no hold on you. You can be brave about your mistakes and show how you have used them to grow as a person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.