The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During The Moon Trine Saturn On November 20, 2022

Today is the day we say NO. No to this, that, and the other thing, and surprisingly enough, today is the day we say NO to love.

Love is not always the answer to all of our questions, problems, or wishes, it seems. In fact, on a day like today, November 20, 2022, during Moon trine Saturn, love is not what's going to help our minds.

Today, what helps us is autonomy. Today, we want to...just be ourselves. No opinions are needed and no help is desired.

We aren't rejecting love on this day because we can't handle it, nor are we saying NO to love because we think love is a bad thing; it's not, and we all love LOVE, but we don't always need it, and we don't always want to 'do what it tells us to do.' Today, we want to be on our own; however, that looks, however it feels.

We don't want to be defined as being part of a couple, and we don't need others to approve of our choices. We reject love because we don't have room or time for it today. Today is for other things, and surprise, surprise: there ARE other things in life that are not love. Whodathunkit!

So, it's not about breaking up or telling a loved one off; it's about doing something that doesn't have anything to do with love, partnership, being in a couple, or what to do in the future. Today is all about the folks who just want to have a day off, to themselves, to do whatever the heck they want to do. Moon trine Saturn isn't a bad transit, it's simply a transit that inspires in us independent thinking, and that is what certain signs of the Zodiac will be doing today, in abundance.

The three zodiac signs who reject love during the Moon trine Saturn on November 20, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as though you have so many more facets to yourself than just being someone's partner, and while that might be a wonderful and powerful thing, you know yourself to be more.

Today brings this to light, and while another person might think you are either selfish or cruel, you know yourself to be true to your own self, meaning, you need to be alone, away from love and responsibility, if only for this one day.

You are still just as loving as ever, but you are equally as desirous of time spent alone so that you can think.

There's nothing deceptive here, Gemini, you are completely entitled to live your life as you want to, and that is exactly what moves you to ignore love on this day. You just want to concentrate on something else, it's that simple. Love tends to dominate, and on this day, during the Moon trine Saturn, you're just not into being dominated. Fair enough.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a good reason why you reject love on this day and that is because love, at this point in your life, means commitment and obligation, and monogamy, and right now, you're not in the mood for any of it. You want to have fun, you like to tease people and you don't want to get in trouble for it.

You are a big flirt and while it's all done in innocence and light, you don't want anyone to stop you; you don't want your partner to come in to disrupt your flirty innocence, because you associate flirting with freedom.

During Moon trine Saturn, you feel like your freedom is yours to enjoy, and that things like love only get in the way. And so, you reject love today, as it bores you. You don't need a day of love and peace; you need a day of flirtation and fantasy, as you know where all of that goes: nowhere, and happily at that.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It would be lovely to fall in love and go through all of the motions of being in a relationship, yada, yada, and...BORING. The more you think about all the heaviness that comes with love, the more you want to rip your clothes off and run wild through a forest of wild animals, screaming, "I'm FREE!"

Right now, love is not what you're looking for, in fact, it would inhibit you to such a degree that you'd feel stifled by it.

You reject love because at this point in your life, you associate love with being tied down, and that's the last thing you want.

You are in love with your own freedom, and that's about the only kind of love you don't reject. You don't need to do what everyone else in the world does; you trust your own judgment as it's always been there for you. You avoid love today because that's what your heart tells you to do, and you always listen to your heart. Wise.

