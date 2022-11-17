The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 18, 2022

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 18, 2022?

​What makes us feel good on this day lies in the transit Sun sextile Moon, which always tends to give us hope — especially where our love lives are concerned. We all want hope, let's face it; we don't want to think that our relationships could ever spiral into the darkness, eventually heading for dissolution and decay.

That's the thinking that belongs to losers! We are strong, and we take in all of that glorious Sun sextile Moon, and oh what a soothing balm it is.

This day is the kind of day we WANT to experience. We want hope, fun, promise, the security. We want a love that is strong and everlasting.

Sun sextile Moon enlivens ideas, which in turn, makes us feel competent; we believe, on this day, that we can turn things around, or make them better. We believe so heartily during this transit that we literally want to put our attention on doing something good.

That's the wonderful trait that comes along with the Sun's sextile Moon; it's geared up for the good. If we even attempt to 'be bad' on this day, we will have no support from the universe. In other words, if we want to be the stick in the mud, we will have very good luck with that on this day.

Three zodiac signs will rise above, and these horoscopes will experience the rush of positive energy that comes along with the Sun's sextile Moon and all of its effects.

Romantic relationships improve on days like today, and for those who are just starting out on the road to love, this day brings open doors, hope for the future, and the kind of self-confidence that lets us know that we're not going to be the ones to stand in our own way.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 18, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're the luckiest in love on this day, Aries, as you can't help but take in all of that awesome Sun sextile Moon energy. You don't take things for granted, so if the universe seems to be smiling down on you, you let it and you don't stand in its way. In love, this means that you aren't walking around with a chip on your shoulder, nor are you in that nonstop state of anticipation, where you're just waiting around for your partner to do something wrong so you can burn down the house — figuratively.

Instead, today provides you with an experience that you didn't think was coming your way: a free-flowing day of love, spend without argument, with your love, in a drama-free space of your choice. Sometimes you don't get it; you can't help but think 'something's going to ruin this, I just know it.' But today, nope. Nothing is going to ruin it, so go out there and enjoy it all! With your partner!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Life has been pretty good to you in recent times. You're getting along well with your friends, and your love life has absolutely nothing to complain about. While this kind of balanced peace oftentimes prods you into toppling the scales, meaning, you don't trust the goodness of the situation and wish to push it one way or another, you won't want to mess with today's vibe. That's the great thing about you, Gemini; your gut instinct is so good that it's always worth listening to.

Today, your gut will tell you that you have nothing to worry about. You are loved by friends, family, and partners. While you are used to sparring and arguing with everyone, just for the sake of it, today holds no conflict for you to deal with. And when you're feeling good about life, you're feeling great about your relationship.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here's an irony for you: today you will feel exceptionally good about your love relationship, and why? Because your partner is leaving you alone. While that might not sound too friendly or loving, it's the ultimate statement of love if it comes from the person you are with.

It's their way of showing you that they not only trust you, but that they honor the person you really are, and that person needs their space at times.

During the Sun sextile Moon, you will desire to be alone, to think, to meditate.

All you want is to be understood, and you don't want to have to check in with someone else or give a report as to what you're up to and where. Just this once. It's your day to do this, Capricorn. You are with someone who understands you, finally.

Do not fear hurting them; they are fully in support of you and the loving person you really are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.