The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 16, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 17, 2022:
Aries
There's a part of you that loves the idea of romance, but another side of you does not want to give up your right to make decisions free from the influence of another.
Giving up your independence fully can have you pondering your ability to commit to a relationship. It's something you will want to think about a bit longer.
Taurus
Your passion is what makes you so adorable and easy to love.
Today, you attract so much admiration from the people in your life. Your charisma is alluring and the power of attraction works in your favor.
Gemini
It's not easy to forgive someone for what they did in the past, but you know that letting go is not a gift you give to others, it's something you do for yourself.
Your memory of faults and crimes committed against you by a person you once loved can be hard to remove.
But, with time you can overcome feelings of sadness and disappointment. Take baby steps.
Cancer
You want loyalty, Cancer. You desire a relationship that brings you the thrill of new romance but also the depth of a friendship.
Is that too much to ask of a person you are dating? It can be hard to find, but when you meet the right person, they will be looking for the same things you desire.
Leo
Sometimes online love can feel more like a numbers game.
Love can feel artificial when swiping left or right to choose a potential match, but your heart knows what it feels even through an app on your cell phone. Tune in instead of tune out when searching to find your soulmate.
Virgo
When you have met someone you love and they just feel like home to you it's hard to imagine you didn't know each other in another lifetime. There are too many things that seem to fit naturally without even trying. You may have met a soulmate, Virgo. This person could be your 'one'.
Libra
You are hearing ever word being spoken, Libra. You can tell when someone is being sincere with you about the way that they are feeling. Even before you have had a chance to dig into one another's lives, the string of fate pulls you closer together.
Scorpio
Investing in a relationship can be both difficult and alluring. You no longer are alone in the world. You have found someone who has your back and wants to be there for you, and you will also be there for them as well.
Sagittarius
There are parts of you that you will never surrender to love again, but that does not mean you cannot have a relationship that makes you happy.
There are so many ways to explore romance with a person you enjoy being around. A little piece kept to yourself may not even be missed!
Capricorn
It's not easy to look beyond a person's past when you are afraid that it could repeat again. A person who has cheated on their ex may do the same to you, but then again, your relationship can be much different.
Your love and closeness may not have the same outcome as the one before. You have to listen to your heart to know if you're willing to take that risk.
Aquarius
Friends may not ever accept the person you have decided to love. But the truth is that you are the only one you need to care about.
Opinions from outsiders can never replace what you know from being in the relationship. It can take time to prove people wrong, so don't let others rain on your happiness.
Pisces
Who knows? Work can be a wonderful place to meet someone to love. You never know who you will meet at the office one day in passing.
It could be a person whom you would not have met anywhere else. The universe works in mysterious ways.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.