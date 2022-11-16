The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, November 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 17, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday with the Moon in Leo entering Virgo and the Sun in Scorpio.

We have a lot going on right now in astrology that affects how the day will go.

The Sun is still in Scorpio season but Venus has not moved into Sagittarius bringing fresh air into our lives and room to learn new things.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now is a great time to consider your habits and start a new routine.

With the Moon entering Virgo, you are encouraged to put time and effort into establishing new fitness goals. Avoid stressful situations when possible and make room for rest and relaxation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Romance does not have to become overly complicated. The next few days are ideal for enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

From a long leisurely walk holding hands to talking about a casual activity to try this weekend, focus on what keeps your heart warm while you try to avoid the colder weather.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's always nice to have a clear and clutter-free space. If you have a little bit of deep cleaning to do to remove a few unwanted items and make room for new things you'd like to buy, this weekend is the time to start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The end of the year is almost here, so you will want to get important papers and documents in order.

If your passport has expired or you have some last-minute bills that need to be paid, get those items handled sooner than later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to review your budget for the 2023 year. It's always nice to have something in writing that helps you to know where you spend your earnings and where you need to save.

Start now to become better prepared for tax season, and start requesting any receipts from health providers now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign it's best to do things that help you to feel good about your health and well-being.

From grooming appointments to setting a time and date for your annual visit, this is the window of time to schedule things you need to make a priority.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Don't look too long or hard at the past unless there is something of merit worthy to learn or improvement.

You may find yourself reminiscing about times that have passed. Use history to teach a lesson but not hold you back from the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Aim to surround yourself with good-quality people.

If you have felt your friendships are not what you would have hoped for, it can be fun pursuing new hobbies and interests that help you to make new friends.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work can become extra busy today. If you're pressed for time or have an after-work appointment you can't be late to, make sure to not add anything else on your plate today that can be done tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Faith and prayer can be helpful when you are trying to heal from a broken heart. Use visualization to help you feel strongly connected to what it is you desire.

Write down your dream on a post-it note so you can see your dream each day. Create a vision board to help you imagine what life will be like for you once your dream comes true.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When giving to someone or a cause you may wonder how the money you donate will be used. Ask the nonprofit of your choice for information to understand how they use resources. Don't be afraid to investigate a bit into the cause of your choice so you can make an educated decision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Relationships are so important to you, but it's also nice when you can get some personal space and do something just for yourself. It's OK to ask for me-time. When you have made room to think, relax and enjoy some solitude you can return to the relationship feel refreshed and ready to give your all one more time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.