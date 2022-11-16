The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 17, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, November 17, 2022.

We search for answers and we long for feedback one of the ways we accomplish this is by reading a tarot card or horoscope.

Thursday's reading is influenced by Venus entering into Sagittarius, and the Moon leaving Leo to transit Virgo, the sign of the Virgin.

Virgo's energy brings meticulous desires into focus. We want things perfect and we desire for our lives to have order. What does the tarot card have in store for you today? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

There are lots of ways to make money from home, and if you're looking for a side gig, don't give up hope.

A little bit of research can help you find an idea that's fun and profitable for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Someone isn't being completely honest with you.

If you know that a person is acting like an opportunist more than a friend acknowledge that you feel this way. It's not wrong to call something out as you see it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Everyone has a life purpose, Gemini, and as hard as it may seem to find yours you can't give up so easily. Things happen. You can become unsure about your future because of a bad relationship or a situation at work.

Still, negative experiences are a good reminder that there is something amazing waiting for you. You have to search for that rainbow and ride out this storm until you get to your destination.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You don't really know someone until you have spent time living out life together.

If you find out a person whom you thought you knew well had a side that you didn't notice before, don't beat yourself over it.

That's why relationships take time to grow, and now you have gained new knowledge to make better choices.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The past is not there to hold you back or to stop you from realizing a dream because you took a detour.

The past is there to work as a foundation for learning. Your history is what made you into the person you are today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You could crawl back into bed and hit the snooze button until you're ready to face the world or you can talk back to those voices that tell you tomorrow is a better day.

Get up and slay the day! As they say, don't put off for tomorrow what you can do today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

We all need someone who oozes motherly vibes in our life. There's a person who wants to give you all the love and support in the world to help you feel good about yourself.

You may have a friend who is the best to grab a coffee and share a decadent dessert with. Reach out to this person to make lunch date plans.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong in certain areas of your life, but even this can become a type of crutch if you aren't paying attention to your weaknesses.

You want to strive to do things that are outside of your comfort zone. A little more effort in areas of weakness each day can be good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Luck finds you where you are working your hardest. There is no magic formula or spell you can cast to get what you want. You simply pray, work for it, and watch what you desire manifest in due time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

An argument can be hard on your heart at the moment but it can also become your greatest blessing later. What seems to be working against you may suddenly become the very thing you needed to push you toward fate and destiny.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to get inspired, Aquarius. Dream a little dream; see the future. Do something that helps get your creative juices flowing so that you can build your vision for the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may be asked to help a friend to make a tough decision. They may already know what they want to do or what is in their best interest. But a little bit of reassurance from you can help them to have the courage to follow their path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.