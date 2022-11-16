The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 17, 2022

Will there be three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 17, 2022? It is on the to-do list for Aries, Cancer, and Sagittarius.

What is it about Thursday that makes it so special in love and relationships, according to astrology? These are the days when we feel the pressure of the year's end closing in on us, and this season inspires us to get things done and out of the way.

That's not necessarily a hard task to accomplish, as some of the things that have been on our minds really need to be expressed, as some of it is so positive and energizing that it would be a shame to let the moment pass.

The moment will not pass; not during Mercury in Sagittarius, which transits on November 17 and simultaneously gives us the courage to say something very daring — and exciting, to our loved one.

Mercury in Sagittarius inspires us to say words of love. It's that simple. The range of loving expression is up to us, but the power behind the words is there, and we want to stand behind those words.

This is the time when we shake off whatever fear we might have and do something goofy...like propose marriage. And while marriage isn't goofy, proposing marriage can certainly turn into a goofy, silly, but a loving experience.

We're wrapping this year up in love and in trust.

Sagittarius's energy is benevolent and wise. Its influence on us is one that helps us do the right thing. While three zodiac signs in astrology are more affected by it than others will be, it still holds sway over all of us and lets us believe in a positive day, filled with hope.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 17, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get in the mood to lavish your loved one with words that you just know will make them giddy with joy, you don't hold back, and during Mercury in Sagittarius, you'll have a primo opportunity to let it rip; knowing you, you might even resort to poetry.

You are such a flatterer and a seducer, Aries, and even though you DO like the sound of your own voice as you pour love all over your mate, you like even better the way they react to you.

Sometimes, that's what it's all about for you; the moments that are not being judged. The times spent with the love that tells you 'it's OK to act silly or say outrageously funny or wildly passionate things.

You are very good at this, and so, when a transit like Mercury in Sagittarius passes through, you are already fully prepared to be the world's greatest sweetheart. You are about to make someone very happy, Aries.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're not big on taking chances, but when the time is right, you have no problem jumping in, and in this case, you're looking at just how fast you come to your partner's rescue; they may not be in trouble, but in this one instant, during Mercury in Sagittarius, you will show them — and yourself — that you are dead serious about the person you love, and that if push came to shove, you'd be there for them, no matter what.

This sentiment translates well during this planetary transit, as you feel brave and strong, and not in the least bit regretful of how you've just admitted to this ton of love that you feel for your person.

It's as if you have just put in all of your chips; you are taking a chance on love, but you also have the confidence of a winner — you know your mate is going to respond well, and that you are going to make them very happy.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As it grows closer and closer to Sagittarius season, so, too, do you grow stronger and more confident. When it comes to love and your love life, in particular, you feel very similar to your Sagittarius avatar: A strong presence, unique in stature, focused clearly, and aiming for something only you can see.

What you see, however, is your mate, your partner. The year winds down and you want to make sure they know where you stand, and while you're there, it wouldn't be so bad if you got to know where they stand, as well.

On this day, November 17, during Mercury in Sagittarius, you will experience what it's like for both you and your partner to own your feelings and express them to each other.

This share will be so enlightening and positive that you may just end up simply smiling throughout the entire day. This isn't an explosive astrological transit, it's a smooth, gentle affirmation of love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.