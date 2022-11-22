The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 23, 2022

Smack into the second day of Sagittarius season and we're already looking at several other Sag transits met by powerful Jupiter events...today looks like it's all about power, influence, momentum, and deep love.

Luck in love is a given today, so if you're reading this message, then take it as a sign: your day is about to get lucky. Your love life is about to get its wings.

Jupiter has just gone direct, meaning it's back from its long retrograde season, and being that this planet is both the largest and the most impressive, we can rest assured that we too will be making big, bold moves in the name of love, on this day, November 23, 2022.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on November 23, 2022?

1. Aries

2. Cancer

3. Leo

Here's what is happening in the stars that explains the reason why, and much of it has to do with the Moon's relationship with Jupiter on November 23, 2022.

We also have the Moon trine Jupiter to help us see the potential in our romantic relationships, as well as the New Moon in Sagittarius...we are looking at extreme positivity and hopefulness.

This day is custom-made for those of us who wish to see life as a happy place; we refuse to let the weight of the world bog us down.

So, what creates the lucky space of the day is reliant upon our own attitude. Do we see the future as bright and worthy of being something to look forward to living in? It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking everything is forgotten and over with, but it's a New and refreshing experience to believe that the future has a better place for us.

Together, with our partners, we will make this day a milestone for love and hope. Today, we will restore our faith in a beautiful future, and we will hold tight to each other, and march into it, together.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 23, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get a surge of power running through your veins, you take advantage of it, and on November 23, one such surge will occur and it will make you feel so strong and so loving, that the people in your life will not only notice, they will smile. You are the representative of positivity today, and while that's always a nice thing, it's especially nice for you as this is something you feel you've been needing for a while.

You will take this amazing energy and you will share your feelings with the person you love; in turn, they will power you up with their own deep feelings of love. It's a synergistic day of giving and receiving love, and it will act as a battery for the future. What you are able to create with your love on this day has the potential for lasting life, and this will only increase as you move deeper into Sagittarius season.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you ask for so little when it comes to your relationship, you'll be happily surprised today when you receive so, so much. Today is the day that your loved one reveals something about themselves that not only gives you tons of hope but also revitalizes you and makes you love them even more.

So, with Jupiter at the helm, you'll be experiencing the gates of love blast open; you can finally relax into the love of this person. You are no longer hesitant or dubious; your person has made it clear to you who they are and what their intentions are. You are the love of their life and they are going to let you know this in no uncertain terms, on November 23, 2022. Sagittarius season is here, Cancer. Prepared to be loved, fully and endlessly.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have seen your share of dark moments this year, and because you are someone who never ever lets themselves fall too far down into the depths of depression, you will respond so well to the call of Jupiter in its many forms, today. All you've wanted is a sign; something to let you know that all of this hasn't been lived in vain.

Your love life needs to be saved, and it seems that Sagittarius season may very well turn out to be your savior. What you hadn't bet on was the degree to which this 'saving' would take place, which implies that you and your partner are about to go through a major upheaval.

This isn't over, it seems, and not only that, it looks like you've struck gold as this day is going to open up the doors to a very hopeful take on the future of your relationship. We're looking at renewed commitments and the sharing of beautiful sentiments. Just what you needed, Leo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.