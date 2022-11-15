The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 15, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 16, 2022:
Aries
Positive vibes only, Aries. When it comes to love you are ready to travel, learn new things, and discover the world from a different point of view.
You may not know what the future will hold, but for you, you want it to include adventure.
Taurus
You are open to hearing what others have to say, but to the one, you love you are bolder and more honest than ever before.
Take a little extra caution on giving advice before it's been asked for. Right now, you're not only an open book but a person with strong opinions.
Gemini
Love can feel so close and yet so far away. A partner may be pulling back a bit in order to create a safe space.
Don't let yourself react by trying to control the situation. Sometimes giving a person the space they need can help to bring you closer together.
Cancer
You are feeling practical when it comes to love and partnership. You are looking at relationships from a healthy standpoint.
So long staying up late into the wee hours of the night texting or talking over the phone. Beauty sleep and setting boundaries are what you view as romantic.
Leo
Being true to yourself is the way to go, Leo. You have to be honest about what it is you like, dislike, and want more of in your relationships.
If your partner does not hear it from you, they will be left to guess, and that can lead to misunderstanding and disappointment for you both.
Virgo
Even though you love to be home with your family, there are times when a couple needs a little escape from everyday life.
A little date night can be fun. Schedule time with a babysitter or reserve a hotel for a night away to have an uninterrupted romantic evening. You might enjoy it!
Libra
Honesty is always the best policy but timing is everything. Knowing when to say your truth means paying attention to the temperature of your relationship.
When your partner first comes home from a long day at work might not be ideal. Wait and watch to see when their mood seems ready to discuss a deep subject.
Scorpio
A lot of couples argue over money or are not on the same page about how to spend or invest it.
You might not know what to do to make your financial situation better. Scheduling time with a consultant or learning from a coach can help to make the situation much better for you both.
Sagittarius
It's time to do things for you, Sagittarius. When you love you pull from the depths of your soul because you can't do anything halfway.
You have to go all in. So, while Venus enters your sign, you're ready to be more intentional with romance. That's why it's time to look at what you need and work on your wants first.
Capricorn
The past is always easier to view from a distance. Today. you begin to see things from a 20/20 point of view. You don't have to get caught up with ego-bruising or feeling as though you should have done differently. It is what it is, and now you are prepared to handle things in a new way, perhaps with someone else.
Aquarius
Your friends are so important to you right now. They become your next love in life. You aren't interested in jumping into things with the wrong person. This time around you are learning to be guided by your intuition but also taking your mind along to see things for what they are, and listening to advice when you don't understand a situation.
Pisces
A work-related romance may be starting to show signs of promise. It's not expected when you fall in love with someone at work, but it does happen. Take it slow and see how things go. Try not to allow the intensity of feelings to inhibit your ability to concentrate at work.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.