The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, November 20, 2022

Today marks another astrological milestone in an important month as asteroid Vesta shifts into Pisces, reminding you of what matters most.

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your own internal light or spark.

This is your authentic wild untamable spirit, the part of you that is truly and uniquely you.

It is your magic, your truth, and what also drives the decisions and choices that you make for your life.

Vesta also helps you to understand what home and family mean, whether it is appreciating your birth family more deeply or even recognizing the power that choosing your own family holds within your life.

Vesta gives you the power to appreciate what you have as well as the ability to choose what it is you need.

In Pisces, Vesta becomes altruistic. It takes on greater intuitiveness, empathy, and spirituality.

Vesta in Pisces trusts its own inner sense to guide you towards not just your own true self but also those that are family and what that means for the home that you create.

This is not based on logic but that mystic intuition that pulls you in the direction that your soul is meant to go in.

Because spirituality is heightened during this time, the connection that you feel with yourself, those you consider family, and your home will be of the utmost importance.

That means that it becomes less about obligation, ease, or even conformity but instead aligning with what feels like it is fated somehow.

As if you have been traveling your whole life to reach this place where you can finally look around and know that it is exactly where it is that you belong.

Vesta was in Pisces earlier this year before turning retrograde and returning to Aquarius.

Think back to May through the end of August as similar themes related to spirituality, growth, home, family, and the connection that you have with your own self may surface.

Vesta recently turned direct from her retrograde last month, which means during that time you had the chance to determine what actually ignites that inner fire.

It comes down to what really matters most to you which also includes those relationships and even dreams that you have come to understand actually help to define who you are and your soul’s purpose in this lifetime.

Now as Vesta returns to Pisces after it is a retrograde phase, you will have a chance to make adjustments that you did not earlier in the year.

Arriving as planets are beginning to shift into Sagittarius, it is a return to the innate spirituality that you hold within yourself which governs the choices that you make.

Vesta in Pisces also takes on that sea goddess' energy and reminds you of the joy that is held within giving.

Whether this is helping those who you consider family, or giving of your time, energy, or other talents, you feel renewed when you open yourself to others.

But the beautiful thing is that as you do that, you also begin to open yourself to receive more from others.

It is a reminder that the people and situations in your life should always help to make you more of who you are, never less.

The 3 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, November 20, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are preparing to enter truly a magical time in your life. In just a few days, Jupiter turns directly into Pisces creating a once in a lifetime event for you. There is a deep connection between your own inner light and the abundance that you are seeking in your life.

For the next few weeks, you are going to have Jupiter, Neptune, and Vesta all in your own sign quite literally creating the feeling that everything is happening exactly as it is meant to. It also means that you are going to be attracting changes and opportunities which are in alignment with that inner fire that Vesta represents.

You often feel so different from others, yet it does not always mean you know who you are. However, once you do genuinely understand what that means, it then becomes impossible to keep the universe from aligning with you to make every dream you have a reality.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Neptune, Vesta, and retrograde Jupiter all in Pisces, it is bringing major developments for your romantic life. You may be wondering at this moment if you are ready for it, but do not let fear hold you back from embracing what it is you have always wanted.

When you understand that those dreams and desires for your life, for that family space are inherent qualities of yourself, then you can believe more deeply in them. While others may have tried to tell you that you were wrong for wanting what it is that you crave, you needed to go through all that you have so that you never let doubt steal your home again.

Today brings a positive shift for you where you can feel greater inner confidence as well as trust that your external life will align with your dreams. It is just a matter of not giving up.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going to see the difference between learning lessons surrounding loss versus lessons of receiving the abundance that you have been seeking.

Today it is important to recognize that in order for that to happen, change has to occur. Vesta marks the fourth planetary body in Pisces, as asteroid Juno, the governess of marriage entered this sign earlier in the year.

The next few weeks are an essential part of the changes that are going to be coming in, with today being the kickstart to this intense energy.

Pisces for you represent themes of family, home, and romantic commitment. With Vesta here, the changes that you are making are going to revolve around what you have truly determined that you need for yourself. This will actually allow you to manifest your dreams even more rapidly.

