The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A "No Strings Attached" Love Affair During The Moon Trine Mars On November 20, 2022

For those of us who have experience with love and the affairs of the heart, we know that it doesn't always pan out the way we want it to. In fact, it almost seems as though it's part of life to experience the pain that comes along with love, as it seems part and parcel to the experience itself.

Falling in love always comes with an invisible contract; the contract states that at some point in the relationship, there will be an inevitable ending, and that detachment will cause the conditions of heartbreak.

On November 20, we have the transit Moon trine Mars, which addresses this 'invisible' contract and gives us the option to choose whether or not we wish to 'sign up.'

Essentially, this means that, on this day, many of us will see love right before us, and we will choose to opt out of the contract conditions, namely, monogamy, commitment, and/or anything that ties us to the person we wish to be involved with. That is what no strings attached means. We do not wish to sign the invisible contract that demands we commit more of ourselves than we are willing to devote.

Moon trine Mars lets us feel strong in our decisions, and this one is a stickler; when we want a no strings attached love affair, it means we DO seek the love, but we just don't want to have to sign on for a life of it. We want to take our time and feel things out. Mars energy gives us the backbone to commit first and foremost to ourselves; we trust in ourselves enough to know what is good for us, and what we need to put aside for another day.

The three zodiac signs who want a no strings attached love affair during the Moon trine Mars on November 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right now, your life is so filled with activities, fun, people, work, and love that you don't want to have to dull it all down with something like commitment and obligation. You may very well be in love with someone, but right now, you don't have the time to give it all up to that person, so you are honest with them right at the top.

You are feeling extra strong due to Moon trine Mars energy, and it gives you the courage to express this to the person you are involved with. While you hope for the best, you don't know where this will take you, and honestly, for that reason alone you want to keep the relationship with no strings attached at least for foreseeable future.

You aren't about to get yourself into something you can't live up to, so things like commitment or attachment are just not in your wheelhouse as of now. You know who you are, Aries, and you're not about to compromise your own integrity.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've seen what love can do to a person and being that you are the person love has done its thing too, you know when to get out. Now, during the Moon trine Mars, on November 20, you feel like you'd rather just do this on your own. Love always tends to ask too much of you, and after a while, you resent having to do what it requires.

It feels unnatural to you, and that's how you feel today: unnatural as if you are being forced into something that you want no part of. This lesson is strong and allows you insight into your own self.

Today is when you realize just how little you want to be involved; while love brings comfort and excitement, it also brings burdens and obligations that you want nothing to do with. What you want is a 'no strings attached' love; you don't want to sign on for life. You want to sign on for "let's see how this goes."

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have seen what love has done to your heart, and while you will always have great memories that are expressly made in love, you are also way too up to your eyeballs in the negative aspect of what love 'gives', and it's really taken a toll on your life.

It's fantastic to be with someone, and if that 'new' feeling could last for more than a month, you'd be overjoyed, but so far your experience has only shown you that lovers get bored of each other a little faster than anyone would like, and boredom eventually turns into resentment and even hatred, and that, nobody likes.

So, during Moon trine Mars, it will occur to you that you aren't being held hostage by love; you can write the book for yourself. What you want is a no strings attached love affair.

You want sweetness, not a contract is written in cement that ties you to a person until the end of time.

