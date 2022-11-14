The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 15, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sun is in Scorpio for one more week and the Moon spends the day in Leo. We are getting ready to do something amazing, but first we have shadow work to do.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

A difficult relationship is finally coming to a close and now you're ready to make a new life for yourself.

It will take a little bit of confidence to get back into the swing of things.

You have the courage to do this, and even if you don't know what the future holds, you're here for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

When you first enter into a new relationship it can be hard to find the right balance between you and them.

You are figuring it all out as you learn about each other. Love can be a lot of fun, but now it's time to figure out how to make things work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

An opportunity is coming your way, and a part of you may think that it's better to hold off for another time. But certain moments in time only come once in a while. Ask yourself if the circumstances are better now for you. No one knows what the future holds.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There are certain safeguards you need in life, and one of them involves your intuitive being. Too much noise and strange distractions can all put you at a disadvantage.

You may not hear your inner voice as loud and clear as you'd like to if you fill the day with noise. Today, consider focusing on more quiet moments.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Doubt happens to the best of us, and when life gets a bit crazy it can seem that you are spread out too thin with too much to do.

You may not know how you will accomplish everything you have to finish. But, you will get there. You'll find a way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Strong personalities can bump heads, and they can reveal where you may have conflicts in the future. A little bit of patience, understanding, and good conversation can help where smooth things out.

If you have a low tolerance for other people's flaws, this may help you to rule a person out as not worthy of an intimate relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Self-belief comes in layers, and so does self-doubt. You may vacillate a bit between both.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

It feels so hard to meet quality people but it really can be easier to do if you try. Cultivate relationships based on shared interests. Discover people who love the same things you do and who desire to be around like-minded individuals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Your heart has been broken, but that does not mean life has ended. It takes time to heal, and nothing can be rushed when it comes to these things. You will slowly return back to a place where you feel sure about your future. Be gentle with yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

There will always be limitations and things to fear, but your inner being is so much stronger and more powerful than you ever dreamed.

You don't have to allow the small things to hold you back. You simply need to focus on dreams and what builds you up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are at a beautiful place in time where you need to remind yourself of all the good things in your life. Gratitude is a great place for you to start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You are over the sorrow of the past and can see a light at the end of the tunnel. The future is brighter than ever before, Pisces. Things are working out in a way you never dared to dream.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.