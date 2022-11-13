The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, November 14, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, November 14, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 14, 2022:

Aries

Once you have found your person, whenever you can be together it feels like home. This is the goal for love, Aries, and today use this awareness to help you know if you've found someone you want to get to know better—or need to let go and keep searching for that one true love.

Taurus

it's a lot easier to tell someone the truth than it is to lie to them. Sometimes a person will keep things from another individual out of fear. Today, honesty truly is the best policy. Encourage it in the one you love the most.

Gemini

Saving money can be tough when there are so many things you'd like to do together. Start small. Cook romantic meals at home and find new shows you'd like to watch together. If you can agree to be more frugal as a couple, it's a lot easier to do.

Cancer

You are in search of a soulmate, and the best way to attract the person you want into your life is to live authentically. Don't try to change to please others. Be yourself.

Leo

Letting go of what was is a sure way to release you to your destiny. When you go out on a date or meet someone new, don't talk about the ex. They are gone for a reason. Your future does not include them, and when you need to be reminded, tell yourself that if they were meant to be here now, then they would be.

Virgo

Your friends know you best, and when you feel afraid, lost and alone, don't wait for a call or text. Be the one who initiates contact. You never know if someone was wishing to hear from you, and then you did!

Libra

You earn respect by asking for it. Don't let down your boundaries because you hope someone will like you more.

Raise them up so that they can love you without stepping on your toes or causing you to feel as though you didn't live according to what makes you feel most comfortable.

Scorpio

Love helps you to see things in a new light. When you thought that your heart could never feel again, romance finds you where you are and proves you wrong. It's a new day and things will never be the same for you.

Sagittarius

It may be time to bring your new partner home to meet the family. They may be longing to hear you ask them to come travel with you over the holidays. It's a big step and perhaps it is one in the right direction. Talk about it.

Capricorn

Opposites really do attract, but what holds your love together are the things you find in common. Look for the glue that keeps your relationship close. Aim to build memories on things that you both enjoy doing as a couple.

Aquarius

Love that is healthy is the main goal today. When things seem to be headed in the wrong direction, try to pull back and see how to get your relationship back on course. You may not be perfect, but you can strive to become better people and be good for each other in the way you both need.

Pisces

It's a wonderful day for a candle light dinner for two. Make the night special by creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a beautiful night filled with love and romance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.