The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 14, 2022

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love today?

If we think for one moment that all is lost when it comes to our relationship, then think again, signs, as the Moon is now in Leo, and this transit has the potential for changing the plans...forcefully. How this works in real life is like so: relationships on the brink will be getting a second chance on this day, and that chance is going to present itself to us in a very obvious and 'ultimate' way.

In other words, a 'door' will open that will give us hope; this door, otherwise known as an opportunity will present itself to us and we will not be able to resist it. If we shun hope, we will shun it no longer after this transit makes its mark.

We're also looking at Moon trine Jupiter which will work doubly hard during Moon in Leo to make us happy. Sounds trite, and yet, aren't our lives somewhat corny and trite anyway?

We want fantasy love stories that have happy endings. We're just corny to the bone, we are, and in all honesty, being 'corny' is kind of touching. We're just a bunch of saps, we humans, and when we get right down to it, we like it that way.

Today, November 14, will give us that chance, once again, to tap into that inner cornball, where we find that all we ever really want is love. This is how that opportunity forms; if we are at odds with our partner, Moon in Leo will help us tap into the corny fantasy of love, which will make us want to hold on to our love even harder.

What brings our luck today lies in the fact that we really don't want to break-up, up or go our own ways. We will see very clearly that, for the three luckiest zodiac signs in astrology, we only wish to stay together.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 14, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing in this world that you do NOT wish to do, at this point, it's break up with your present partner. Yes, there have been problems, and yes, you've both inwardly and silently considered ending it, but is that really what you both want? Is there not at least one more go-at-it inside of you both?

Yes, there is, and Moon in Leo is going to bring it out in you. Moon in Leo is like having a ray of pure positivity shine down on you, and in this case...on you both. Do not be surprised if during this time you get a rush of hope, which will turn into a decision made to stick together, no matter what.

What goes from an iffy situation, on this day, has the ability to turn into a situation where each party knows what they want and is able to ask for it, fearlessly. That's all you've needed, Scorpio: the moment where fear turns into love again. You can do this!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you feel as though you have been losing hope where your romance is concerned, it's time to take a different look at the situation. You may be jumping to conclusions, and if you are feeling somewhat frustrated by the way things are going in the relationship, it's time to free your mind from the traps you've been putting yourself in.

This means that you are not looking at the big picture and that very big picture will make itself 'visible' to you during the Moon trine Jupiter, on November 14, 2022.

You and your partner have been getting 'stuck' on certain issues, and now you are defining yourselves according to how stuck you are. Today brings you both the opportunity to see past the walls that you've put up, so that you can finally see each other clearly, once again. It looks like things aren't as bad as you've made them out to be, Sagittarius. It's time to try again, but this time — go for success. You'll have it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You haven't been willing to look at things like 'opportunities to make your romance better' because you've chosen to believe things are not going to work out. Things change in your perception during Moon in Leo, as an unexpected wave of positivity floats into your life, giving you the feeling of hope, once again.

You are so used to denying hope that when it comes this time, you aren't sure what you're feeling. Moon in Leo gives you that eleventh-hour feeling, meaning that, just as you feel you are ready to give it all up, you see something in your mate that lures you back in, and once you're there, you get that good ol' feeling back again.

Suddenly, there's hope and hope is the one thing you've disallowed yourself. It's back in town, Capricorn, and it has the power to change everything for the good.