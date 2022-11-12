The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 13, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, November 13, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.





What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 13, 2022:

Aries

Love that is passionate can sometimes turn into territorial and you may find yourself drawn to the idea of 50 Shades of Gray with a new lover in your life.

These types of connections come fast and can last a lifetime or sometimes not. Either way, keep your head in the clouds but both feet on the ground.

Taurus

You are a sensual soul and today when the Moon enters a critical degree you feel it deep down in your soul.

This is a day for self-care and to take your time to do things that fuel your mind in a romantic sense.

Take a bubble bath or start reading a romance novel. Binge-watch a rom-com. If you haven't in a while, treat yourself to flowers.

Gemini

To move forward in your love life it's important to forgive the people in your past.

You may still hold a little bit of a grudge when someone has broken your heart.

Why take the risk of letting a past hurt hinder your future love life? You know how to let things go, so write it off to embrace the possibility of a brighter future.

Cancer

You can't make someone into who you want them to be.

You learn to love a person for who they are, and when the passion of love leans into friendship, it can grow stronger.

Acceptance is a wonderful thing. You learn to have fun and also grow even though there are parts of the relationship where you need to let go of control.

Leo

For you, once respect feels lost it is hard for you to see beyond the problem.

You may experience or sense a person you care about is bordering along the lines of disrespect. Harsh criticism can hurt your soul and give you a feeling that you need space.

Virgo

You could be reaching a crossroads and this can leave you wondering if you can compromise your values.

You have expectations of what your life will be but if someone else has the desire to assert their own plans, it may be hard for you to change your own.

Libra

It's hard to share the minimal amount of time you have with someone with family and friends. But the holidays are here, and people want to socialize, get together, and connect.

It's a joyful time but also a tough one. Communicate your feelings and try to be more intentional about your quality time as a couple.

Scorpio

Falling in love can feel easy, but it is also hard at times because you are all of the sudden awareness of how much your life is about to change.

It's a big deal when you are in a place where your entire world will wrap around a person who holds your heart.

It's where you want to be but the fear is real when you know your heart has finally been caught by the one.

Sagittarius

No one wants to hear that love is work, but sometimes it is. It's the type of work that is an investment in yourself.

Even if the relationship does not work out the way you want it to, you are forever changed and become a much-better person.

Capricorn

You crave a little bit of romance in your life. You are looking for your forever, and there may seem to be no hope in sight right now.

Dating apps and things aren't working the way you hoped them, too. Test the waters and let fate bring the one meant for you. Take a break if you have to and release your relationship destiny to chance.

Aquarius

Family may not see your decision to separate in the same way that you do. Only you know what you are going through.

Your heart is what you need to listen to right now. Even if you do part, who knows? Separation can grow the heart and help you both see why your love is worth fighting for.

Pisces

Tough conversations aren't easy to have but they are so worthwhile. You get to see how easily you work through your problems.

You discover how amazing it can be to know someone so well and they love you for who you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.