The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 13, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, November 13, 2022. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Love may be in the air for a few zodiac signs, and work-related benefits, too. Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Climbing to the top of the ladder of success is never easy, but it is so worthwhile, Aries. You are meant to be a leader. You have attempted to go this route before, but this time is different. You are going to taste sweet victory.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Everyone changes their mind, and today, when new information comes to you, ought to reserve the right to think differently about the situation you are in. You did not know everything before and new data means things have changed. So now you must review and see what needs to be tweaked from this point on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Do you think it is better to wait? When a card is in reverse it implies that you may need to pull back a bit and wait until further notice. You might hit a wall or waste resources by rushing forward. If it seems like you're having a tough time and there are a lot of red flags or walls to climb, consider giving this one a pause until alter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Managing life is not easy, but it is necessary. From your relationship to matters related to family and friends, there are a lot of things to juggle. Your schedule can't be dedicated to doing all things for others. Remember that you need some me-time too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are in luck! What comes around goes around, but since you have been doing things in a way that is on the up-and-up with high integrity, you get the blessings you've earned.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You need to be vocal about your talents. If others don't know what you're passionate about and good at doing, how will they know you are available for hire? Marketing your services is not easy but you can do it. Think: word of mouth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It feels like you are taking one step forward and then taking another step back. This is the type of dance that feels exhausting to you.

You don't need to waste any more time. Look at what you're spending time on and see if each area of your life requires it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have been betrayed. You feel tricked and it can have you sensing that the world is an unfair place to be. You may not feel safe when these moments happen, but it's not that you're in a bad relationship. It's the situation. Put the blame where it belongs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

There is money on the table, Sagittarius. An offer to make money is a gem of a deal. You may need to move a few things around to squeeze in some time for extra work, but this can be worthwhile for you, especially during peak season.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

There are conflicting emotions going on in your world and they have been hard to handle. But the good news is that the worst is behind you.

There are still some aftershocks from all the stress, but you are going to feel as though a weight has been lifted. Your life can begin again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You may not feel equipped to handle things right now, but you truly are. Don't be so hard on yourself.

Even when you feel like your faith is challenged keep trying. You can learn to believe in yourself a bit more each day as you prove your abilities. Don't give up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Someone is going to send you a clear message that lets you know where it is that you stand. You may have felt confused by mixed signals, but trust that clarity is coming to you soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.