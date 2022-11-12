The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 13, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday with the Moon in Cancer and the Sun in Scorpio.

The Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it will be the opposite of Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld and ruler of Scorpio.

For some zodiac signs this can trigger strong emotions in areas of life where change is needed, but not necessarily wanted. Being in tune with your emotions today is key.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get your things in order, and while the Moon is in Cancer it's a good day for clearing away clutter and making things cozy.

You may find the act of cleaning therapeutic, Aries and a few priorities are underway in your career sector.

The day can end strong with high productivity and close with a nice comfortable moment on the couch to unwind and relax.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your love language veers toward words of affirmation, Taurus. Hearing what friends and family enjoy about their time with you gives a boost of confidence and raises your spirits.

Don't assume others know what you need though, it's OK to ask for opinions if that's what you're hoping to receive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can get in over your head on a financial matter, and when you feel as though you are unsure how to invest your money, an advisor is a good place for you to start.

There are lots of places where you can seek counsel that does not have to be inconvenient. A local bank, a credit union or a financial advisor available through work can be great places to start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take the focus solely off of other people, Cancer. The Moon will be in your sign today and this is a wonderful time to pay attention to your own needs and wants.

Expect to feel a variety of emotions ranging from sentimental and quiet. Keep a journal handy as you may enjoy writing down goals and want to write your dreams down when imagining the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past can bring a tear to your eye as you look back and think about all of your wonderful life experiences. You may have a lot of photos on your cell phone that you've not saved elsewhere.

If you have not backed up your images on the cloud or have some you'd like to use for a photo album, add this to a future to-do list or begin a scrapbook project this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always nice when you can visit with a friend whom you are close to but have not seen in a long time.

Why not plan a quick car ride for a weekend getaway to catch up with each other and reinforce your friendship bond?

There is no better time for a trip out of town than this time of year when you can relax and enjoy the scenery.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Skill meets with intuitive thinking at work, and you may find a new slant to your job that you fall in love with.

This is the time of year when setting new personal goals are common, but what about what you want to do professionally?

If you have something in mind that you believe can make your career more enjoyable now is the time to focus on it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Faith is such an important part of your life.

You need to remain close and connected to some sort of spiritual practice and today is ideal for a walk in nature or a few moments in meditation to clear your mind.

You will want to allow space for your soul's growth and distance yourself from the everyday parts of life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You appreciate when someone is there for you, even if you prefer to be independent and live on your own.

Right now. leaning on a friend may be necessary. While it can feel like a slight to your ego, don't let that be what holds you back from taking what you need. You can repay the favor later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love and partnership may seem like two things in the distant future, but when the timing is right, you will know.

Some blessings in life are unplanned and you cannot control when a project or situation steals your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know what needs to be done, and your heart is here to guide the way.

The warmth you feel toward a family, person, or situation gives you a green light to see a future and to imagine your world together. Happiness is there for you, now all you have to do is seize it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to go far away or spend a lot of money to have a romantic time with another person.

Your romantic life is a mindset. You simply have to think of little ways to show your partner that you care and they are the one you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.