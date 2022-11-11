The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 12, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, November 12, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 12, 2022:

Aries

A strong physical attraction can be a powerful motivator to do something you've never done for love.

You are ready to take a big risk, Aries. Your heart is in the lead!

Taurus

There's nothing to stop you from following your heart today.

You are driven by the allure of a soulmate who has touched your soul in all sorts of ways. This could be the last first kiss you'll ever experience again!

Gemini

You know when you know, and even though it may be too soon to tell if you are going to be together for a lifetime, you are willing to see where things go. The heartbreak will be worth the fall.

Cancer

Romance is in the air, Cancer, and you are here for it. You desire all the good that a wonderful relationship can bring into your life: hugs, snuggles, and kisses. Nothing attracts you more.

Leo

You are wearing your heart on your sleeve, Leo. You have no idea why you feel so sensitive right now.

But there's nothing to hide. You are sure this is what you need to do now, and you're not going to slow down from fear.

Virgo

Be careful how you communicate your desires at this time. You may be a bit overly assertive and come across as stronger than you realize.

Be soft with the words you feel are truth. You can get your point across with gentleness much more than if you say it harshly.

Libra

A long-distance relationship may start to form with a person whom you find to be attractive and on your mind often.

You are not really sure how things moved so quickly. But, here you are with feelings you've not felt in a long time.

Scorpio

This is your time to shine, Scorpio. So many things are coming to you without you having to pursue them.

Passion projects, good friends, and your love life is starting to look up.

Sagittarius

The past is not a barrier to the future unless you feel it could be.

You may not know if you ought to talk about an ex to a new love, but with time your heart will give you clues as to what is right.

Capricorn

A friendship can become more passionately motivated.

You might be seeing the spark of love come into a relationship that you always dreamed would remain platonic. There's mutual attraction. This can be the best of all worlds.

Aquarius

A work romance may seem high risk, especially if you're falling for your boss.

But things can happen when the stars align. Love is hard to find and no one can predict where it will happen until it does.

Pisces

Learn something new about love and what you feel it can be for you. Every relationship is different.

You might think that you have learned enough, but there's always more information to grow from.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.