The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 11, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, November 11, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 11, 2022:

Aries

Sometimes you have to set your standards and hold.

There are going to be people who try to test what you say as if to see your truth, but this is not a sign of who you are. It's revealing to you who they are.

Not everyone is going to be the soulmate you're searching for. It's OK if a person is not the one, it means you didn't waste any more time with the wrong person.

Taurus

Relationships can be beautiful until you reach a point where you feel as though you've outgrown one another.

Your partnership may evolve, and you might not grow together. You could be growing apart.

You may find it hard to bring up the conversation you know needs to happen. Be the first person to speak about the elephant in the room. It's better than ignoring it.

Gemini

You can learn a lot from observing your potential lovers, and one thing not to miss is their daily routines.

Before you rush into love, ask a lot of questions. See where your compatibility lies and how much you click because of common or shared interests.

Cancer

Not all romantic gestures are equal. A person's charm can be a little bit different from what you are used to.

This may not mean they aren't the one for you, but it will take adjusting from the type of person you're used to dating. Perhaps a change from the past can be a positive thing!

Leo

This is not your parent's relationship, and while they may wish to give you the best advice on your dating life it might be time to keep certain things private and personal.

Confiding all the little details of a relationship may not be the wisest choice. Exercise discernment and discretion.

Virgo

A podcast or interview about the current dating and relationship climate can prove to be insightful and helpful to you.

If you are back into dating after a long break or a recent breakup, spare yourself time by listening to the experiences shared by others.

Libra

Something has got to give, Libra. Money matters are complicated when two people are trying to blend their financial lives.

You may find yourself in a position to carry a little more of the financial load while your partner pursues a dream.

Talk about how long you're willing to do this and be open to setting boundaries for your timeline.

Scorpio

Know thy dealbreakers, Scorpio. There are things that you may have a high sensitivity to and are unwilling to look beyond.

In love, it can be difficult to see beyond these problems when you are emotionally invested, but there are certain red flags you should not ignore.

Sagittarius

You know something someone else does not about a potential partner and that may mean having to break the news to your friend.

It's tough to be the one to do it, but consider what you'd like a person to do for you.

Capricorn

You are happy to have found the love of your life, but today you may get the notion a friend is concerned to lose you to a new relationship.

It's not easy to share your time with everyone, but maybe a one-to-one heartfelt conversation can make the transition easier.

Aquarius

You never know who you may meet through a coworker. An offer to be set up on a blind date can happen, and you might find out that you are in love with the perfect mate!

Pisces

There's always room for growth, Pisces, and when you are ready to be in love the universe seems to open more opportunities to meet the person of your dreams.

If you keep saying aloud that you are happy being single, you may not see a change; so if you want to be with someone, consider thinking about what that will be like for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.