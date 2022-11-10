The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 11, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, November 11, 2022. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which brings attention to the Magician tarot card.

The Magician tarot card gives us an indication that we have lots of talents and skills within ourselves—some developed and others not so much—but each is at our disposal to do with it as we will.

To find out more about your zodiac sign, check out what your tarot horoscope has to say.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are amazingly strong and sometimes opinionated. But when you know you are right, a bit more than usual.

Today, you are full steam ahead and that's only because your confidence is secured and you know that what you need to do is necessary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You may not get what you wanted, as hard as you have tried. But despite all your feelings of despair and sadness, there's a light a the end of this tunnel.

You will discover through disappointment a new path leads you to where you are meant to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one can plan for every single emergency or crisis. But you can be mentally prepared to handle whatever life tosses your way by having the right mindset. The future may be uncertain, but the one constant in life will always be you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Life is a race you can win, Cancer. One requirement is to make a decision: you can learn from the past, but as much as you fear leaving what you know, stepping out of your comfort zone is far better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are ready to take the leap and make a big decision. You have thought this all the way through. You know what you want and all you need to do now is go for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The sting of betrayal and hurt is finally coming to an end. You can breathe, Virgo. You're no longer allowing yourself to be defined by a person in the past. You have overcome the sorrow and have arrived to a better place in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

If you are experiencing financial troubles, there's an easy way to resolve your problems. Put together a type of budget and look for new income-driving opportunities to resolve the money mystery.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

When people feel strongly about something they may become more inclined to fight with others. You don't want to contend with argumentative people. Avoid contention by stating your position and then moving on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to always be the strong one. You are allowed to have weak moments from time to time. You may be stretched to your limits, but hang in there. Things are going to be much better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The tears are dry and you're no longer crying over an ex that you had. It's a good feeling and now you are ready to go there and start meeting new people again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Even during bad times, life has a rainbow at the end of the storm. You may not see the good in a negative situation but it is there for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's an emotional time, Pisces. You may be prone to shedding many. tears, but that does not make you a weak person. It simply means you are healing and that is a good thing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.