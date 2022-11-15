The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Today as Venus crosses into Sagittarius and the Last Quarter Moon occurs in Leo the universe is guiding you to let go of the meaningless beliefs that have held you back from living and loving out loud.

Venus is the planet that rules love and relationships, depending upon which sign this goddess is in, it affects not only the romantic connection in your life but also the one that you have with yourself.

As Venus sheds the intensity of Scorpio for the buoyant optimism of Sagittarius it is time to remember what love is supposed to be.

Venus in Sagittarius is less concerned about the dramatic intensity that Scorpio is known for and instead prefers to simply love without limits.

This energy comes across as not caring as much about little details that only a month ago you saw as a dealbreaker.

It can come across as more adventurous, wanting to experience life and all that it has to offer with your partner.

Sagittarius is also known as the truth seeker which means that frequently under this sign you will feel guided to acknowledge the reality of anything in your life, specifically a romantic relationship which unto itself can free you from restriction.

Venus in Sagittarius wants to embrace all that love has to offer, but only if it is the real deal meaning that casual dating is less favored under this time and if unattached any aspect of meeting potential new lovers will come with the purpose of seeing if this could be a forever love.

The thing to remember during this time is that as much as this time is about a long-lasting connection, it is also still about having the freedom to keep growing and having experiences.

Life is an ongoing story though, and that sentiment is true more now than ever as you are still assimilating to this new life post the final eclipse cycle of 2022.

Something important to remember right now is that as much as you are on the bridge between an old and new life, the Last Quarter Moon is helping you to reach those final stages of healing.

Last Quarter Moons represent a time of acceptance and forgiveness as you reflect on how differently things have played out than you expected them to.

In Leo, this often has to do with your ability to be courageous and confident while following your own authentic wild heart.

As much as this can sound like a romantic notion, it also is the only way to live in alignment with your truth.

If you are not following your own heart, it means that you are following the truth of another which only ends up with more regrets.

Now is the time to forgive yourself and others for whatever has occurred up until this moment so that you do not have any remaining threads connecting you to your past.

This is ultimately what will allow you to embrace that seeker energy of Sagittarius and run not walk into the next chapter of your life.

Because it is not just love that should be done without limits, but life as well.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, November 16, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Everything comes down to knowing and feeling confident that now is the right time. There are changes that you have been dreaming of or even starting to toy with. These pieces of your life likely affect your home life or committed relationship as Mars in Gemini and even Neptune in Pisces are stirring these meaningful waters as you search for clarity.

Venus returning to your zodiac sign means that every decision you make right now has to be seen through a lens of self-love. If you cannot love yourself for whatever choice you are making, then truthfully you should not be making it. This is the essence of embracing that the right time you are seeking is less about what day it is and more about how you feel regarding what you are waiting to take action on.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Sagittarius lights up your romantic life in a big way. Although Mars just began its retrograde in your sign encouraging you to pause and go more slowly in regard to things, especially relationships, this Venus energy allows you to see the benefits of why this is important.

When you pull the plug too quickly not only do you miss moments that make the rough times worth it, but you also miss the lessons that your relationships are trying to teach you. Now as you feel the Venus in Sagittarius energy wash over your heart, you will feel a renewed sense of trust in your relationship, and suddenly staying seems like the best idea yet.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury in Scorpio positively aligns with Jupiter in Pisces today helping you with important conversations that are about you creating a deeper sense of abundance within your life. This will cast the day in a haze of importance, even if you cannot quite pin down why it feels that way.

Lucky for you with the Moon in Virgo today as Venus finds her way in Sagittarius, you will feel this especially strongly in your romantic relationships. Venus in Sagittarius with the Virgo Moon helps you realize the truth of your feelings is just as important as that of a close relationship. You cannot forget that the strongest relationships are those that are built upon truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.