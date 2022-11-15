The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Moon In Virgo, November 16 - 18, 2022

The quest for a soulmate can be lifelong, as we oftentimes do not recognize the wonderful people who are right in front of our eyes, as we were expecting 'someone else.'

We let soulmates go all the time because, on some level, we want them to announce themselves as 'the one!'

We deny and deprive ourselves of knowing very good people because we get it into our heads that only the 'soul mate' will do, and somehow, this soulmate never really shows up, do they?

Today, during Moon in Virgo, we get to see just how we've gotten in our own way when it comes to our search for our soulmate.

We realize that we've rejected perfectly good people and that we never got to experience anything even slightly resembling a perfect moment with them, simply because they didn't come in with a sign that says, "Hey you, wake up, I'm your soulmate. Grab me now."

And so, this knowledge is going to wake certain signs of the Zodiac up. It's going to let us know that life is short and that we need to make room for the attributes that come along with our soulmate dream, without depending on those attributes to come in the package of some perfect person.

In other words, take a look around you now: your soulmate is right there. Not in the future, and not stuck in fantasyland. Your soulmate is here and now. It just takes opening your eyes.

The three zodiac signs who find their soulmate during the Moon in Virgo, November 16 - 18, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You hadn't realized it until now, but you believe you are missing out on something, and it's the idea of fully believing in the person you are with...as someone who is going to last in your life. They are good and true, but you've held them at arm's length just because you can't help but think that there's someone better for you out there.

During Moon in Virgo, it may occur to you that the person you are with is not only someone you can trust but that this person may, indeed, be your soulmate. We always think that a soulmate is someone who was practically constructed beneath the hands of the gods, made only for us...but what's to say that the person we are with now is not that person? During Moon in Virgo, you will come to cherish the one you love NOW as the soulmate you belong with.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have always been the worst romantic, meaning, you put all of your hopes and dreams into the ideal of a perfect romance. This sets you up again and again for disappointment, and after experiencing your proper share of failures, you want to make sure that whoever the next partner turns out to be, they better be as close to that which you call 'soulmate' as possible.

This is actually a turning point for you, Cancer, as, in a way, you are open to the idea of accepting 'less' than the sterling fantasy.

During Moon in Virgo, you will come to see that part of what makes life and love so special is the variety, the unpredictable part of human beings that adds spice and interest. As soon as you own the idea that your soulmate doesn't necessarily have to be a perfect person, this person will present themselves to you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you are, to be honest with yourself, you only want a soulmate, and if that means you want an impossible dream, then so be it. You have never been bothered by what other people want for you, which means you are free to stick with your soulmate's agenda.

You are not like other people, Aquarius, and you are all for ideals because there's a part of you that already accepts the fact that these ideals may never materialize. Where the Moon in Virgo smiles down upon you is in the fact that today, you will meet someone new and they will make you laugh and laugh.

Just the idea of this much fun coming from a new person gives you pause: you want to know them better, and as it stands, it looks like this person is somewhat meant to be in your life. Could this new person be your soulmate? They sure could...if you let yourself believe.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.