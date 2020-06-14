Twin Flame vs. Soulmate — What's The Difference?

Which kind of love is going to change your life?

The ancient Greek philosopher Plato described the concept of twin flames in his play Symposium. Plato wrote that the Greek god Zeus took all primeval men and split them apart into two halves, one representing the masculine and the other representing the feminine essence, explaining that since then, these two halves constantly search for each other.

The resulting "twin flames" represent a love that is liberated from the boundaries that are the human conditions.

When you meet your twin flame, your life is never the same. The moment your eyes first meet, you can feel life as you know it ceasing to exist. This one person whom you just met touches unknown depths of your soul and heart.

But while everyone has a twin flame, not many people meet them.

And your twin flame is definitely not the same thing as a soulmate.

There is a lot of confusion around the concept of twin flames as it has become popular lately. Many people assume they've met their twin flame because they met and fell in love with their soulmate, and this soulmate relationship may be far from anything they had known.

Soulmates vs. twin flames:

I like to think about the soulmate relationship as a reward.

Living with your soulmate is natural and easy. You two are on the same page, and when issues come up, you move through them quickly and without much extra pain.

Twin flame love is about everything but romance.

It pushes you to grow beyond your imagination. It’s like winning a golden ticket to fast-track evolution without being offered much time to catch the breath. You enhance each other’s evolution and trigger the deepest wounds that you didn’t know existed.

After the initial phase of bliss, you go apart to work on the inner healing, because it all surfaces in your life at once.

You’ll feel that you’re losing your mind sometimes. Your heart is bursting with unconditional love for your twin, and there has never been anything that you ever wanted more than to be with them. Yet at the same time, you instinctively feel that you can’t be together and this triggers the most intense pain you’ve ever felt.

Then you’ll come together for a short period of time, only to say goodbye to each other again.

The dynamic is like a dance of fire when you feel attracted to each other’s light, and then your ego fears that it would get burned, so you run away.

As you may see, meeting your twin flame isn’t the easiest path to walk. There is no guarantee that you’ll ever be together in a typical relationship. Moreover, this isn’t what the twin flame connection is about.

It’s only the mind trying to label something that is beyond understanding.

You may dance together for long years or decades without ever staying in each other’s presence for too long.

Distance and time don’t change anything about the magnitude of your connection. On the contrary, as you become more energetically aligned with each other, you may feel an even stronger bond with your twin flame.

What is the goal of a twin flame relationship?

If you’re 100 percent sure that you’ve met your twin flame vs your soulmate, then read ahead.

The primary goal of the twin flame relationship is to experience a liberated love. The liberated love is the love that goes far beyond any concepts, labels, and ideas of how a relationship should be. It surpasses any form and loves without conditions.

Your twin flame will unconsciously trigger all kinds of fears and insecurities related to your worth, inner light, the meaning of your life, and love.

Please note that they don’t want to hurt you — they can only trigger the unconscious stuff that is already within you.

They’ll do it over and over again until you understand what unconditional love means. As long as you seek a specific form of relationship between you, it’s not unconditional love.

The unconditional love means that they can send you 100 times away, cause you pain, give you empty promises, but your heart doesn’t shut down. None of it impacts the way you feel. When you open up your heart to this level (and anyone can), you make your heart and self independent of others.

Keeping your heart wide open has nothing to do with naivety; it’s mastery.

It’s a combination of being present enough to recognize the flaws of human forms, both of others and our own. Yet it is also being able to see far beyond that.

You can realize that your twin flame is far from perfect. You’re not blind to their shortcomings, and perhaps you think that your relationship would never work because of that. Yet simultaneously, your feelings for them stay unaffected by anything they do.

This unconditional love isn’t blind to the state of the world or the flaws of others. But it’s far-seeing and can see the essence of others that is forever untouched.

Thus your twin flame will train you to drop any expectations and subconscious manipulation to get what you want — a romantic relationship with them.

There also comes the time when you’ll face the toughest decision of all — will I continue waiting for them? Or will I move ahead alone while continuing to love them?

The unconditional love that you may feel here and there will strengthen if you allow it. It’ll encompass others (not just your twin flame), nature, animals, the whole planet, and here it comes — the unconditional love will include you as well.

Therefore, there may come the choice between waiting for them or choosing yourself and creating a life without them.

At this point, people can make a mistake easily and move ahead, assuming they have it under control and the process is over.

Well, it’s not.

The key point here is to keep your heart open, because if you shut it down, you’ll feel lifeless.

When you try to shut down your feelings for your twin (which you can only succeed in doing for a little while, and only with much effort), you also cut yourself off from unconditional love. That’s why it never feels good.

From a higher perspective, moving ahead might be the thing that helps you to drop your expectations. But don’t ever think that this impacts the connection the two of you have.

Your bond and love rewrite the story of what love means.

It’s not the classical, romantic love that wants to possess the other person subconsciously. It’s the liberated, free love that exists when you don’t place any conditions on the other person, even if it hurts you, because you realize that pain comes from ego, not from pure love.

There are no attachments, neediness, possessiveness, control, or manipulation.

Your heart will be purging until you reach the point that you stop caring if your end up with your twin flame. You gift them and yourself with freedom, while not allowing anything to shut your heart down and never doubting the true love that exists between you.

This is true power and love.

Sylvia Salow is an author, public speaker, and a life coach who encourages people to grow into their potential by moving past any fears and mind limitations so they can create life which they deeply desire. Join her free monthly challenges and watch her TEDx talk on how to find your life purpose.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.