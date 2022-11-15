The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Venus In Sagittarius Starting November 16, 2022

Venus in Sagittarius is not the kind of transit that one would necessarily associate with betrayal, however, there is something that this transit puts in place, which may be what opens the door to something to trouble, and that is 'trust'.

During Venus in Sagittarius, we trust people; we don't question anything.

We aren't looking for hardships, and we oftentimes don't see the problems that are right in front of our eyes. Today's shock comes in the form of believing in someone who is not altogether upfront with us.

On November 16, we need to steel ourselves emotionally, because if we don't, we may feel the kind of gut-wrenching pain that comes with betrayal, and there is a very good chance that at least three signs of the Zodiac will experience betrayal during this time.

We're looking at how naïveté can make us into fools, and how our need to think that 'everything is OK' could end up in us seeing how foolish we've been...for a while now.

The good part is that today brings the wake-up call of knowing exactly who is NOT on your side, even if you thought they were.

There is someone in your life, could be a friend, a family member, or even a romantic partner, and they are going to reveal something today that shows you, in no uncertain ways, that you have been lied to, and all of it will register in your system as 'betrayal'.

These three zodiac signs who will be betrayed during Venus in Sagittarius starting November 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've gotten yourself to the place where you feel as though nobody could ever hurt you again but is that really true? You may have learned many lessons in the past, lessons provided to you through people who have done their damage and then went on their merry way, never caring to look back and see you there, sitting in the middle of it all.

You feel that something is about to happen once again; Venus in Sagittarius is the kind of energy that is purely positive, and in a way, it's here to awaken you ahead of time so that the betrayal that you believe is going to happen, will not hurt you in the way it once did before.

You are hardened by the past, but you are still a warm person who doesn't deserve to be betrayed. The good part is that you will step in before the betrayal happens, and you will end it...on your terms.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It looks like the person you were about to walk away from has other plans in mind, and one of them is to let you know that 'walking away' is exactly what they plan on doing. It looks like they beat you to the punch, and during Venus in Sagittarius, there's very little compassion going around to make things feel like they're going to be OK.

This planetary transit works to separate you, and it's going to do a very slick job of it. Sagittarius is the sign of independence and freedom, and although this is going to come about the hard way, which will leave you feeling betrayed and angry, in the long run, you both are going to get what you want: away from each other. In a way, it's a blessing in disguise.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There is something about the transit of Venus in Sagittarius that makes you feel strong, certain, and determined. The heartbreaking part is that you are determined to mend your aching relationship, while it seems your partner is equally as determined to lie to you and keep you in the dark about their own feelings about the relationship.

On this day, November 16, 2022, you will find something out that is not exactly what you want to hear, and it will concern your partner and their extracurricular activities — not exactly what you wanted to find out, especially after you've made the moves to improve on this relationship.

You will be caught off guard, and knowing that your partner is NOT on the same page as you are, in terms of making this thing work out, is what might very well put you into a funk of betrayal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.