The 3 Zodiac Signs Who With Rough Horoscopes On November 16, 2022

We've got the power punch of the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, which instills in us the idea that we are, indeed, better than we thought, and the Moon sextile Mars to make us insist upon it with a little more fervor than anyone around us can take.

Let's break it down: due to Moon in Leo and Moon sextile Mars, we will be feeling overly confident, and a bit arrogant about it.

We may very well have genius ideas on this day, and we may also be on our way to creating something of greatness, but our way of going about it may come off as snooty, snobbish, and a little too elite for anyone's tastes.

Whenever we have the Last Quarter Moon in our midst, we have the concept of potential; the Moon itself is full of potential. We are full...in potential.

This means that, right now, on this day, November 16, we may have visions of greatness, but they're not 'fully cooked' as of yet, and so they need to go back into that metaphorical oven to finish up.

What could potentially get in our way today is Moon sextile Mars, which has us believing that we ARE ready and that it's now or never.

This is our big mistake and certain signs are going to experience that mistake the hard way.

So, what we're looking at today are cocky behavior and arrogant pushiness. We may even find ourselves being the one in the group who nobody likes.

We believe in ourselves on this day, and while that sounds like a good thing, it's how we go about it that could possibly bring this day down. It is a rough day...in potential.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 16, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are an exuberant person; you like getting excited about things and you adore the idea of having something amazing to look forward to. During the Leo Moon sextile Mars, you'll get it into your mind that what you've just discovered is the be-all-and-end-all of friendship experiences and you'll immediately try to induct all of your friends into your dreams and schemes.

Because you believe in something, you expect your friends to just go along, but you aren't considering the realities of other people; yes, you have a good idea, but other people have lives and it seems that their very realistic timing has nothing to do with your very eager dream scenarios. In other words, during the Leo Moon sextile Mars, you will be left on your own. Everybody still loves you, they just have other plans in mind.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What brings about confusion on this day, for you, Scorpio, is the idea that you have something in mind that you believe is ready to share with the world, and yet, it's far from it. You stand on the precipice of making a fool out of yourself by presenting an idea that is 'Last Quarter Moon baked' — much like the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, itself.

You feel charged up by Mars energy, which makes you feel like you need to express what's on your mind in an immediate way, and that's where things take a downward turn. You are advised on this day to hold back and not to conclusions; test-ride your ideas before banking on them.

Ask friends for advice and opinion, but do not shove your idea down their throats as if it's some kind of holy rule. It's not. It's an idea. Let it breathe, don't enforce your ideas on the minds of others.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Prepare to take everything the wrong way today, as the Leo Moon sextile Mars seems to be hellbent on making you feel misunderstood and lonely. The way it is with you, Aquarius is that you really are great at creating hopeful scenes of the future.

What you're really bad at is being contradicted, but worse, you really detest it when someone tries to shoot down your idea before it's even had a chance to grow and flourish. This is what you may experience on this day, November 16, 2022, during the Leo Moon sextile Mars.

You will be contradicted on this day, and while you've dealt with this kind of aggressive and nasty behavior before, you really just aren't in the mood for it today. Your feeling is, "Why can't you just mind your business?" Everyone has an opinion on what their life is supposed to look like, and honestly, you're tired of it.

